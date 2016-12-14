Hamilton Auditions Give Miami Performers a Shot at Stardom

EXPAND Joan Marcus

Hundreds of Hamilton hopefuls will sing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics in their heads before they enter the audition room next Tuesday: “I am not throwing away my shot.”

If you see yourself as the next George Washington, Schuyler sister, Aaron Burr, or Alexander Hamilton, you can audition for a role in Hamilton: An American Musical. The open casting call Tuesday at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center at Florida International University seeks women and men aged 20 to 30.

Though the call states that producers are not looking to fill the roles of King George or ensemble dancers, it doesn’t state which roles they’re actually looking to fill or why they’re looking in Miami. The New York-based casting company Telsey + Company declined a request for an interview.

For the legions of Hamilton superfans in Miami, these auditions are the closest they can get to the blockbuster production here at home. There's still no word on Hamilton's touring production visiting South Florida — kind of a slap in the face, when even Des Moines made the cut.

Still, plenty of Miamians are “willing to wait for it.” And given the diversity of the roles in Hamilton, Miami, with its unique mix of languages and nationalities, is an ideal place to cast.

The casting call seeks singers who can also rap, which is necessary if you’ve heard any of the songs in Hamilton. “My Shot,” for example, is a mix of quick tongue-twisting rhymes and lyrical singing. Serious broadway singing chops are necessary too, especially for the roles of the Schuyler sisters. In “Satisfied,” Angelica Schuyler delivers lyrics at a rapid-fire pace, belts her heart out, and quietly croons — all in the course of five and a half minutes.

Hopefuls can draw inspiration from the Grammy Award-winning original broadway cast recording or the recently released Hamilton Mixtape, which features fresh takes on the classics with rapping and singing from popular artists such as Busta Rhymes, Nas, Kelly Clarkson, and the Roots. But you don’t need to sing a Hamilton song for your audition. You can sing any pop or rock song, and an accompanist will be provided.

Hamilton has toured all over the United States, and a London production is in the works, with tickets going on sale in January 2017. The original Broadway production has won wide critical acclaim and 11 Tony Awards.

Hamilton: An American Musical Open Casting Call

Tuesday, December 20, at Florida International University, Wertheim Performing Arts Center, School of Music, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami. Bring sheet music for a pop or rock song, headshot, and resumé. Contact casting@hamiltonbroadway.com or visit auditionsfree.com.

