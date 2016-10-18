Halloween 2016: The 15 Best Family-Friendly Events in Miami

Exploring the spooky scene at Miami Children's Museum. Jason Koerner

Miami does Halloween for adults so well that it's easy to forget that the October 31 holiday is mainly for kids in most other parts of the country. It's pretty great to live in a place that lets you live out your spooky shenanigans well into middle age, but it's even better to know that kids in the 305 aren't left out either. In fact, Miami's party expertise extends all the way to its family-friendly Halloween events — making them fun for kids and parents alike. (You'll have to bring your own flask to most of them, though.)

Halloween Week at Miami Children's Museum

Miami Children's Museum hosts an entire week of family-friendly fun, with gentle frights and exciting costume opportunities for kids of all ages. Brave children who want a little spook can wander the haunted house, while others simply prance from ghoulish craft table to ghostly game, showing off their outfits.

Daily October 25 through 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival at Regatta Park

Regatta Park will transform into an orange-tinted playground this weekend when the Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival throws down. A full carnival, a maze made of corn stalks and hay bales, a scarecrow dressup station, and, yes, a pumpkin patch will keep the kids' heads on a swivel. And grownups aren't left out: Beer bars will add an Oktoberfest vibe to the fun.

October 21, 6 to 10 p.m.; October 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and October 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 2699 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove. Visit coconutgrovepumpkinpatch.com.

EXPAND Costumes welcome at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Courtesy of PAMM

Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami

Trick-or-treating with tigers? That's a standard Halloween at Zoo Miami. Included in the cost of admission, Zoo Boo offers kids the chance to trick-or-treat and compete in costume contests, all while the zoo's permanent residents get some treats of their own. From elephants bobbing for pumpkins to giraffes playing with creepy-themed toys, animals and humans alike get into the spooky spirit.

October 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Visit zoomiami.org.

Spooky Cinema at SoundScape

Pack some spider cookies and witches' brew and make it a movie night under the stars at SoundScape Park, where the last two weeks of October's cinema series celebrate Halloween. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas runs this week, while the 1986 classic Little Shop of Horrors closes out the month.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, October 19 at 8 p.m, and Little Shop of Horrors, October 26 at 8 p.m., at 400 17th St., Miami Beach. Visit mbculture.com.

Howl-o-Ween at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

What's the one thing that could make Halloween better? Puppies, duh. Especially puppies in silly and adorable costumes. Fairchild has all of that and more during its celebration Howl-o-Ween, which also packs in a tram ride around the beautiful grounds (for dogs and human companions alike).

October 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Visit fairchildgarden.org.

EXPAND A not-so-scary scarecrow at Jungle Island's Knock Knock Halloween. Courtesy of Jungle Island

Halloween Haunted Trails and Kids Fun Zone at Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park

Hayrides and live entertainment join the two marquee attractions — haunted trails and a fun zone for kids — at Elaine Gordon Park in North Miami. Someone on the organizing team is a parent for sure, because they thought to secure extra parking at nearby Johnson & Wales University, plus shuttles to and from the festivities every 15 minutes.

October 28 and 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. at 1725 NE 135th St., North Miami. Visit cityofnorthmiamifl.gov.

Mall of the Americas' Halloween Bash

The mall's Halloween festivities begin with a meet-and-greet with Gigi the Witch, who leads kids in a series of fun games for both English and Spanish speakers. Then it's time to trick-or-treat through the mall. And frankly, if you've figured out a way to trick-or-treat with your kids in air conditioning, you're doing Halloween right.

October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 7795 W. Flagler St., Miami. Visit malloftheamericas.com.

