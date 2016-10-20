Halloween 2016: Nine Fancy Miami Galas to Work That Costume

Crowns of Love Halloween Party costuming on point. Vice District/Once Bitten

Halloween doesn't have to be all tricks. You can treat yourself to a fancy Halloween party and still get your spook on — all while giving back to the community — at any one of these philanthropic fall events.

Vizcaya's Sundowner lights up the night. Vizcaya

1. 30th-Annual Sundowner at Vizcaya

For its 30th year celebrating Halloween, Vizcaya will commemorate its history, Prohibition-style. Guests are encouraged to participate in a costume contest, dressed in theme or in their getup of choice. Enjoy live music and dancing with a beautiful bay view. And don’t miss a special appearance by NBC 6 host Roxanne Vargas. Tickets start at $140 for Vizcaya members and $165 for general admission. General admission groups of ten or more receive a $15 discount.

October 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Visit vizcaya.org.

2. Crowns of Love’s Strangest Things Halloween Costume Party

Crowns of Love is a children’s educational and mentorship organization under the auspices of Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation. Join attendees in the Lilt Lounge at the Epic Hotel to hear DJs play old-school throwbacks and current hits. Proceeds from tickets purchased for $25 on the official Eventbrite page or at the door before 11 p.m. will be donated directly to Crowns of Love and will include a free drink courtesy of Atlantico Rum while supplies last. Prices at the the door will go up after 11 p.m.

October 29 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami. Visit eventbrite.com.

The scene at SAVE's annual bash. Jipsy/ nefariousgirl.com

3. Inti Foundation’s Second-Annual Halloween Masquerade Gala

This glamorous masquerade begins with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by a full-course dinner presented by Salt Waterfront Restaurant. Trade trick-or-treating for whiskey flights and dessert pairings by Taurus Beer & Whiskey and Seasons 52. Finally, live music and dancing will end the night on an energetic note. It all benefits the Inti Foundation, which helps children in underserved areas of Bolivia. Tickets start at $200.

October 28 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Coral Gables Woman's Club, 1009 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Visit eventbrite.com.

4. Nightmare on the Beach: Dia de los Muertos

Rise from the dead and support the Little Lighthouse Foundation, a nonprofit supporting children with educational, financial, and medical hardships in South Florida. Party tickets include topnotch catered fare, live performances, and an open bar sponsored by Patrón that will also serve Ultimat vodka and Pyrat rum. Costumes are a must even if you're there only to witness the event's special tribute to lucha libre. VIP tables are available with unlimited bottle service.

October 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. Visit nightmareonthebeach.com.

Party animals at Zoo Miami's Monster Masquerade. Zoo Miami

5. Fifty Shades of Gray Fetish Party at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center

A fetish party at an arts venue? Only in Miami. Costumes are mandatory at this event, so showcase your most creative ensemble and you might be crowned the contest winner. You can also catch live performances by Karry G. & Anibal Díaz Dance Company; then kick out your own moves when DJ Ariel takes over. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

October 29 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami. Visit eventbrite.com.

6. SAVE Halloween 22: Disco de los Muertos

This year, SAVE, South Florida’s leading LGBT advocacy group, returns to Magic City Casino for its legendary Halloween party. If your costumes are known to outdo your friends' outfits every year, this is the place for you — best-dressed ghosts and ghouls can win more than $1,000 in cash and prizes. Dance until the wee hours to “nonstop undead disco inferno” by DJs Alex Ramos, Sushiman, and Bill James. There will also be drag performances by Tiffany Fantasia, Athena Dion, Fantasia Royale, T.Lo Ivy, and Missy Meyakie LePaige. General-admission tickets can be purchased online for $100 or at the door for $150. Early-bird VIP tickets start at $150 online (ends October 23) or can be purchased at the door starting at $200. VIPs will be treated to cocktails by Bacardi and Grey Goose.

October 28 at 9 p.m. at 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Visit eventbrite.com.

Celebrate like you're a kid again at Miami Children's Museum. Courtesy of Miami Children's Museum

7. Zoo Miami Monster Masquerade

Zoo Miami's annual Halloween party combines the best of its grown-up seasonal attractions. Get tricked at Dr. Wilde’s Creepy House, complete with professional actors and animatronics. Get treated with delicious bites and refreshments by Shake Shack, Bahama Breeze, Taste Catering, and others. There will even be the Witches Brew Garden, where you can try five craft beers. At Zoo Miami, you’re in for a classic Halloween experience, down to a live performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

October 21 from 8 to 11 p.m. at 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Visit zoomiami.org.

8. Halloween at the Biltmore

Taking place in the Biltmore's Country Club Ballroom, this bash is certainly for the finer set of zombies and werewolves. And, yes, RSVP is required. Fancy ghouls can partake of an open bar, buffet dinner, and entertainment all night long. A Halloween bash wouldn’t be complete without a costume contest, and this one gives you three chances to win: most creative (must be handmade), spookiest, and best couple. Early-bird tickets cost $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. After October 26 or at the door, tickets will cost $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

October 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Visit biltmorehotel.com.

9. Miami Children’s Museum’s Inaugural Something’s Brewing After Dark

An adults-only event at the children's museum? Sounds like a perfect site for Halloween shenanigans. At Something's Brewing, you'll support the next generation of MCM-goers through the Very Important Potential Program while partying to DJ tunes and black-light body painting in this museum-turned-haunted-house. Treats will be provided by City Hall and Dunkin' Donuts, and craft beers come courtesy of Gold Coast Beverage Distributers. If you have no luck winning this costume contest, there will be plenty of other chances to exercise your inner competitor with games like giant Jenga and a raffle. Besides, you know you've always wanted to try that giant coral reef slide. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

October 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight at 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

