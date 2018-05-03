A Guide to Miami Free Comic Book Day 2018

The presence of superhero costumes on Miami streets in springtime is a good indicator that it's Free Comic Book Day, the annual nationwide celebration held on the first Saturday in May. This Saturday, May 5, comic book fans will scour the streets in a hunt for free comics and deals. This year's Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) happens to fall on Cinco de Mayo, and some stores are celebrating accordingly. From free tequila shots to 50-cent sales, here is a guide to Miami's happenings on Free Comic Book Day.

A&M Comics. Bird Road's A&M Comics has been slingin' comic books since 1974 and is one of the country's oldest stores. The overwhelming amount of comic books, collectible figures, T-shirts, and posters housed in this shop will send nerds into a straight tizzy. It's an oasis for the comic-obsessed. Sate your graphic novel appetite this Saturday at A&M Comics with free comics and a 50-cent sale. Owner Jorge Perez also told New Times via email that the tore "should have a couple of superheros at the event." Scrounge up your quarters, head to the suburbs, and indulge. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at 6650 Bird Rd., Miami; 305-661-3406; facebook.com/amcomicbooks.

EXPAND Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Korka Comics. Photo courtesy of Korka Comics.

Korka Comics. According to store owner Stephen Korka, Free Comic Book Day is the busiest day of the year for those in his trade. He tells New Times via email, "With it falling on Cinco de Mayo this year, I saw it as an opportunity to really capitalize on that and make the day less about shopping and bargains and more about a place people can come to have a good time to celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and FCBD." Korka Comics' Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will take place at both of its Miami-Dade and Broward locations. The comic book store is bringing a Cinco de Mayo party equipped with piñatas, themed decorations, mariachi music, sales, extended hours, and two free comics from a predetermined selection. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at 10538 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-717-5557; and 7641 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines; 954-962-3322; korkacomics.com.

Bring the kids to Free Comic Book Day. Photo by Carina Mask

Multiverse Corps. Comics. Make it an early morning on Saturday if you want to be one of the first 20 people in line to earn a free string bag packed with goodies (one bag per family). Self-described as "Miami's biggest Free Comic Book Day Event," it offers aficionados discounted and free comic books as well as raffles, special guests, and more. Stopping by the shop is GI Joe costuming club Task Force 27, along with artists Vanesa Del Rey, Greg Kirkpatrick, Alexandra “Allie” Morales, and more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5th at 14234 SW Eighth St., Unit 16; Miami; 305-987-5302; multiversecorpscomics.com.

The Goblins Heist. The Goblins Heist's event is the mullet of Free Comic Book Day celebrations. The store advertises on its Facebook event page (with purchase), "Free comics in the front! Free tequila shots in the back." Just try not to hit the floor before you score free comic books (two per customer), giveaways, and sale stuff. Special guest artists include Jeff Dekal, Jose Varese, Daniel Dulitzky, Juan Navarro, and more. Although not officially listed as a participating store on freecomicbookday.com, you can still throw a few back and celebrate Free Comic Book Day at The Goblins Heist. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at 54 East Fifth St., Hialeah; 786-717-6050; creatureentertainment.com/the-goblins-heist.



Get ready to add more comic books to your collection. Photo by HART (1-800-HART)|Flickr CC Villains Comics and Games. If you're looking to strictly take care of business on Free Comic Book Day, Villains Comics and Games should be your go-to spot this Saturday. Dubbed Best Comic Book Store by New Times in Best of Miami 2014, the small North Miami Beach store offers everything from comic books to collectible busts and figurines. The shop is celebrating Free Comic Book Day by giving its customers three to four free comic books per person, and will be open from noon to 6 p.m. "Or whenever we run out," according to the man who picked up the shop's phone. Arrive early to ensure you get your pick. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at 1788 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-944-4773; facebook.com/Villains-Comics-and-Games-386014597924.

