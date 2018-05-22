Grown, Complex’s First Scripted Web Series, Tells a Miami Story

Edson Jean and Joshua Jean-Baptiste are determined to become big fish in Miami’s growing entertainment-industry pond. The New World School of the Arts alums opted not to move to Los Angeles or New York after college like so many of their friends and, instead, chose to stick it out in Miami. It appears the move, or lack thereof, might pay off.

Jean and Jean-Baptiste landed a production deal and a $25,000 prize when their pitch video, #Josh, won Project Greenlight’s digital series contest in 2016. The Miami-based dramedy has since been turned into an eight-episode web series called Grown, which premieres today on Complex’s website.

Grown is based on Jean’s and Jean-Baptiste’s lives as Haitian-American 20-somethings trying to figure out how to be men without father figures. Jean is a confident ladies' man in real life, and Jean-Baptiste, by his own account, is not. Their personalities are reflected in their characters.