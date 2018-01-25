Miami Muralist Golden 305 Shines at Wyn 317 Gallery

Wynwood has undergone a dramatic shift in the past several years. But amid the exodus of local art venues and the influx of upscale boutiques and restaurants, there is still a handful of galleries that remains in the Miami arts district despite skyrocketing rents. Wyn 317 is one such gallery that's managed to remain in the Miami arts district, providing the neighborhood with a roster of local and international talent that speak to the core of the regional art scene: public art. One of those artists, Golden 305, is the subject of a new show entitled "Heart of Gold."

"[The neighborhood] has evolved at such a rapid rate with high rises and new businesses opening and closing left and right," said gallery director Danelle Pino. "We've been lucky to be able to serve the community and the artists for as long as we have."

It's not just luck that's cemented Pino's gallery in Wynwood's ever changing landscape. Specializing in showcasing some of the top name's in public art, the venue plays to the neighborhood's strengths. The current show, features work from one of the most recognizable muralists in town.