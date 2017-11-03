Eyes on Miami: Gabrielle Union, Fergie, and Halloween Party People Galore

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



October 27

Bob Sinclar at Ora Fridays: Ora was decked out in bones Friday night for the French producer Bob Sinclar, who delivered a killer set.

Fergie at LIV: The Dutchess had revelers at LIV seeing double as she took the stage to perform the latest songs off her new album, Double Duchess.

Ingrosso at Story: A happy Halloween was in order when Ingrosso threw a monster mash of a set at Story.

Martini & Rossi Presents Gabrielle Union's We’re Going To Need More Wine Book Tour Celebration at East, Miami: Actress Gabrielle Union got real while promoting her new book We’re Going to Need More Wine at East, Miami over the weekend. Union was glowing in all white while she celebrated her 45th birthday. The actress’s memoir is funny, yet real as she opened up about race, beauty, sexual assault, bullying, and her struggle with miscarriages.

Jillionaire at Discobox at Basement Miami: Halloween weekend kicked off at Basement Miami with Jillionaire Friday night, bringing jams and a whole lotta treats.

That 70’s Bar at Sweet Liberty: Sweet Liberty held their Halloween 70’s night special with Patrick & The Swayzees, who slayed the grooves to leave you spooked.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation Hosts the eighth annual Nightmare on the Beach The Dark CarnEvil at Lummus Park: The Little Lighthouse Foundation hosted its annual Halloween charity event, Nightmare on the Beach: The Dark CarnEvil, at South Beach’s Lummus Park. Attendees enjoyed a top shelf open bar and food tastings from some of Miami’s best restaurants. Guests enjoyed music from DJ Louis Dee with Leon Morley on sax.

October 28

21 Savage at Story Saturdays: 21 Savage hit up Story with nothing but catchy singles, making Halloween weekend more poppin’ than "M’s in your bank account."

Hardwell, Alec Monopoly, and Cedric Gervais at LIV: LIV on Saturday was epic, when Hardwell was joined by Alec Monopoly, Cedric Gervais, and friends to bump his electric beats for all the Miami party goers.

Lil Jon at E11even Freak Show Halloween: Everybody was ready to "turn down" in costume at E11even‘s Freakshow Halloween celebration with Lil Jon.

Rockwell Saturdays: It was one for the books as Rockwell held one hell of a freak show Saturday night.

Insane Asylum at Studio 23: No amount of fog could have covered up the bloody “Insane Asylum” that took over Studio 23 Saturday night.

October 29

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Sidebar: Sunday night was at a "crossroads" when Bone Thugs-N-Harmony graced the Sidebar stage and laid down some of their most honorable tracks.