Fruit Salad Brings Queer Performances to the Olympia Theater

On the third Wednesday of each month, the Olympia Theater welcomes guests into its lobby for a delightful experience. Titled In the Lobby Lounge, the event combines a little burlesque, a little vaudeville, a little improv, and a lot more.

While the lounge is usually occupied by the improv and sketch comedy troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective, this month offers something a little different. After a successful run last year, Fruit Salad returns to the Olympia for a special showcase this month. The queer variety showcase features Queef Latina and her girlfriends for some fresh drag and a gleeful series of performances.