Fruit Salad Brings Queer Performances to the Olympia Theater

On the third Wednesday of each month, the Olympia Theater welcomes guests into its lobby for a delightful experience. Titled In the Lobby Lounge, the event combines a little burlesque, a little vaudeville, a little improv, and a lot more.
While the lounge is usually occupied by the improv and sketch comedy troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective, this month offers something a little different. After a successful run last year, Fruit Salad returns to the Olympia for a special showcase this month. The queer variety showcase features Queef Latina and her girlfriends for some fresh drag and a gleeful series of performances.
"Fruit Salad was created in order to give a wider audience an opportunity to get involved with the queer community," Queef Latina explains. "I wanted a venue that was inclusive to both the younger teenagers as well as older supporters who wouldn't generally go out to a nightclub."
So who's in the mix? Andro Gin, Jane Bell, and Jupiter Velvet will be in the bunch, dishing out a variety of drag performances that you'll never forget. Kurt Fowl will serve a set of live performances as Fashion Bug Chasers. Shelley Novak has some delicious spoken word for the crowds with her revealing memoirs. Vita DeVoid, who will be familiar to former audiences of Front Yard Theatre Collective's shows at the Olympia, will offer up some gender-bending burlesque.
The free-to-attend event on September 20th, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 6:30 p.m., also features an afterparty with Pussy Control, live music by Miami's The State Of!, and PORN NAIL$ ready and able to give you the manicure of your dreams. While it is a free event, and open to the public, cocktails will be available at the cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy a guided tour of the Olympia during intermission.
Event organizers promise, "Fruit Salad promises to mix glitter and highlighter, stubble and bubbles, bringing the colors of the rainbow to the historic Olympia Theater." Sounds like it'd be a shame to miss out. After all, how often does Miami get treated to a queer variety showcase of live performances, music, sketch comedy, sideshow and improv?
Fruit Salad. 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 20th, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Admission is free.
