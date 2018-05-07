Frost Museum of Science Will Give Away 100 Family Memberships on Its First Anniversary

To mark the first anniversary of its move to Museum Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will hand out free memberships tomorrow, May 8. The giveaway will be part of the free community event Coloring Our Universe, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

"It is an incredible feeling to be a part of something so meaningful to the community," Frank Steslow, the president of the museum, says of the campus' birthday. To celebrate the museum's success, one-year Family-level memberships will be given to the first 100 families in line at tomorrow's event.

Since opening the new downtown Miami complex last May, the the Frost Museum of Science has welcomed nearly 900,000 guests, making it one of the most-visited museums in the Sunshine State. Its popularity can partly be contributed to its back-to-back special exhibitions — including "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience," "Brain: The Inside Story," "Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants," "Seeing: What Are You Looking At?" and "The Mechanicals" — which have stirred a sense of awe among locals and tourists alike.