Frost Museum of Science Will Give Away 100 Family Memberships on Its First Anniversary

To mark the first anniversary of its move to Museum Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will hand out free memberships tomorrow, May 8. The giveaway will be part of the free community event Coloring Our Universe, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
"It is an incredible feeling to be a part of something so meaningful to the community," Frank Steslow, the president of the museum, says of the campus' birthday. To celebrate the museum's success, one-year Family-level memberships will be given to the first 100 families in line at tomorrow's event.
Since opening the new downtown Miami complex last May, the the Frost Museum of Science has welcomed nearly 900,000 guests, making it one of the most-visited museums in the Sunshine State. Its popularity can partly be contributed to its back-to-back special exhibitions — including "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience," "Brain: The Inside Story," "Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants," "Seeing: What Are You Looking At?" and "The Mechanicals" — which have stirred a sense of awe among locals and tourists alike.
"For our second year, guests can expect many new exhibitions and experiences, even more frequently than during our first year," Steslow says. "We have programs like our Inventors in Residence Lab that is just getting started in terms of research and scientific findings. After-hours activities will also continue to evolve based on the success we’ve had with programs like Overnight Adventures and Just for Me Mornings, among others."
Because of the upcoming exhibitions, laser shows, and sleepovers at Frost Science, Steslow says increasing the staff at the museum will be necessary to meet the demands of such a large, and still growing, institution. (So if you're interested in snagging a job at the museum, this year might be a good time.)
In terms of why he believes it's important for Miamians to retain their interest in scientific discoveries, Steslow says it's because our region depends upon it. "South Florida is certainly at the epicenter of challenges that will require science and technology to resolve," he says. "Extreme weather events, impacts from rapid development, warming and acidification of the oceans, and the impact on our economically important reefs and fisheries are just some of the challenges we will need to better understand in order to guide good policy decisions and improve our quality of life."
Coloring Our Universe. 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. One hundred Family-level memberships will be given away (terms and conditions apply).
