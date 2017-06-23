Frost Science Museum to Host Fourth of July Celebration

Photo by Mayskyphoto / Shutterstock.com

It's almost 'Merica's birthday, and one of the best places in Miami to see the fireworks is in downtown, where a tirade of neon explosions illuminate the night sky. But where in downtown is best to view the fireworks? It may very well be from the Vista Level — the fourth floor — of the new Frost Science Museum, which has panoramic views of the Magic City's skyline and Biscayne Bay.

Frost Science has announced that it will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration, complete with a live DJ, which will not only give guests access to the Vista Level to see the fireworks, but also allow them to check out the museum's innovative exhibits, including "Seeing" — it has robots that sketch visitors' portraits — and the new exhibition "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience," which explores space colonization.

In addition to access to the exhibits, which will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m., the Frost Science Museum will also have have barbecue-style food available for purchase and its state-of-the-art planetarium will continuously play laser light shows every 15 minutes. Think of it as a nice complement for the light show that will take place across Biscayne Bay beginning at 9 p.m.

Museum admission will be reduced for the holiday evening. Prices will be $21 for adults; $15 for children (3 to 11), and free for Frost Science members.

Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org.

