From Skrillex to Martha Stewart, Here's How Celebrities Spent Art Basel Week

EXPAND Russell Simmons and A$AP Rocky at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale. Zach Hilty/BFA

Art Basel's celebrity scene gets more crowded each year, with club events, block parties, rooftop soirees, and everything in between competing for the attention of the famous faces who flock to Miami's biggest art week. From actors to musicians, models, and more, here's how the other half partied during Miami Art Week 2016.

Seventh-Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale

The arts competition named Philly's Darius Frank its 2016 winner, as celebs such as Russell Simmons, Rosario Dawson, and Sasha Lane toasted his talent (with Bombay Sapphire drinks, of course).

EXPAND Sasha Lane at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale. Zach Hilty/BFA

EXPAND Rosario Dawson at the seventh-anmual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale. Zach Hilty/BFA

EXPAND Jermaine Dupri at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale. Zach Hilty/BFA

EXPAND Skrillex and Typoe at PAMM. World Red Eye

PAMM Presents Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire + Special Guest Uncle Luke

PAMM's annual bash brought the arts and music together. Proof: This shot of Skrillex with artist Typoe.

EXPAND Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

1 Oak's Pop Up at Rockwell

Vegas nightclub 1 Oak took over Rockwell for the evening, with Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford onboard.

EXPAND Russell Simmons World Red Eye

Up & Down Pop-Up at the Nautilus Cabana Club Beach Tent

Meanwhile, Russell Simmons kept his own party schedule packed at the pop-up of NYC nightspot Up & Down.

EXPAND Courtney Love and Brett Ratner BFA

The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey & Paddle8 Auction

Brett Ratner's booze brand hosted an art auction, drawing celebrities such as Courtney Love and Martha Stewart.

EXPAND Martha Stewart BFA

EXPAND Alexandra Richards Courtesy of Loewe

“Chance Encounters II” Exhibition Opening at Loewe Miami Design District

Model Alexandra Richards posed at Spanish luxury brand Loewe's Basel-week opening.

EXPAND Venus Williams with Sam and Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian World Red Eye

Moschino and SBE Party at Delano South Beach

Fashion house Moschino and hotel company SBE collaborated on a party that brought Venus Williams out to play.

EXPAND Chris Bosh (middle) with Philippe Hoerle Guggenheim (right) and a guest. Guillaume Raberin – Krave Studios

3900 Alton Celebrates Miami Art Week With Artist Laura Kimpton and Curator Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim

Is Chris Bosh the world's tallest art aficionado? Judging by this photo from Laura Kimpton's opening at 3900 Alton, we think possibly.

EXPAND Jonathan Cheban, Elle MacPherson, and Rodman Primack World Red Eye

Panerai Design Miami/Visionary Award Dinner Party

Supermodel Elle MacPherson turned up to Design Miami founder Craig Robins' home to celebrate SHoP Architects, this year's winner of the fair's annual Visionary Award.

