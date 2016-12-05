menu

From Skrillex to Martha Stewart, Here's How Celebrities Spent Art Basel Week

Jillian Mayer's I Am Your Grandma Turns 5 With an Art Basel Miami Beach Premiere


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

From Skrillex to Martha Stewart, Here's How Celebrities Spent Art Basel Week

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Russell Simmons and A$AP Rocky at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.EXPAND
Russell Simmons and A$AP Rocky at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
A A

Art Basel's celebrity scene gets more crowded each year, with club events, block parties, rooftop soirees, and everything in between competing for the attention of the famous faces who flock to Miami's biggest art week. From actors to musicians, models, and more, here's how the other half partied during Miami Art Week 2016.

Seventh-Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale
The arts competition named Philly's Darius Frank its 2016 winner, as celebs such as Russell Simmons, Rosario Dawson, and Sasha Lane toasted his talent (with Bombay Sapphire drinks, of course).

Sasha Lane at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.EXPAND
Sasha Lane at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Rosario Dawson at the seventh-anmual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.EXPAND
Rosario Dawson at the seventh-anmual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Jermaine Dupri at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.EXPAND
Jermaine Dupri at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Skrillex and Typoe at PAMM.EXPAND
Skrillex and Typoe at PAMM.
World Red Eye

PAMM Presents Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire + Special Guest Uncle Luke
PAMM's annual bash brought the arts and music together. Proof: This shot of Skrillex with artist Typoe.

Gucci Mane and Tyson BeckfordEXPAND
Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford
Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

1 Oak's Pop Up at Rockwell
Vegas nightclub 1 Oak took over Rockwell for the evening, with Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford onboard.

Russell SimmonsEXPAND
Russell Simmons
World Red Eye

Up & Down Pop-Up at the Nautilus Cabana Club Beach Tent
Meanwhile, Russell Simmons kept his own party schedule packed at the pop-up of NYC nightspot Up & Down.

Courtney Love and Brett RatnerEXPAND
Courtney Love and Brett Ratner
BFA

The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey & Paddle8 Auction
Brett Ratner's booze brand hosted an art auction, drawing celebrities such as Courtney Love and Martha Stewart.

Martha StewartEXPAND
Martha Stewart
BFA
Alexandra RichardsEXPAND
Alexandra Richards
Courtesy of Loewe

“Chance Encounters II” Exhibition Opening at Loewe Miami Design District
Model Alexandra Richards posed at Spanish luxury brand Loewe's Basel-week opening.

Venus Williams with Sam and Emina Cunmulaj NazarianEXPAND
Venus Williams with Sam and Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian
World Red Eye

Moschino and SBE Party at Delano South Beach
Fashion house Moschino and hotel company SBE collaborated on a party that brought Venus Williams out to play.

Chris Bosh (middle) with Philippe Hoerle Guggenheim (right) and a guest.EXPAND
Chris Bosh (middle) with Philippe Hoerle Guggenheim (right) and a guest.
Guillaume Raberin – Krave Studios

3900 Alton Celebrates Miami Art Week With Artist Laura Kimpton and Curator Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim
Is Chris Bosh the world's tallest art aficionado? Judging by this photo from Laura Kimpton's opening at 3900 Alton, we think possibly.

Jonathan Cheban, Elle MacPherson, and Rodman PrimackEXPAND
Jonathan Cheban, Elle MacPherson, and Rodman Primack
World Red Eye

Panerai Design Miami/Visionary Award Dinner Party
Supermodel Elle MacPherson turned up to Design Miami founder Craig Robins' home to celebrate SHoP Architects, this year's winner of the fair's annual Visionary Award.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >