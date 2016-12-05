From Skrillex to Martha Stewart, Here's How Celebrities Spent Art Basel Week
Russell Simmons and A$AP Rocky at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Art Basel's celebrity scene gets more crowded each year, with club events, block parties, rooftop soirees, and everything in between competing for the attention of the famous faces who flock to Miami's biggest art week. From actors to musicians, models, and more, here's how the other half partied during Miami Art Week 2016.
Seventh-Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale
The arts competition named Philly's Darius Frank its 2016 winner, as celebs such as Russell Simmons, Rosario Dawson, and Sasha Lane toasted his talent (with Bombay Sapphire drinks, of course).
Sasha Lane at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Rosario Dawson at the seventh-anmual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Jermaine Dupri at the seventh-annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale.
Zach Hilty/BFA
Skrillex and Typoe at PAMM.
World Red Eye
PAMM Presents Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire + Special Guest Uncle Luke
PAMM's annual bash brought the arts and music together. Proof: This shot of Skrillex with artist Typoe.
Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford
Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com
1 Oak's Pop Up at Rockwell
Vegas nightclub 1 Oak took over Rockwell for the evening, with Gucci Mane and Tyson Beckford onboard.
Russell Simmons
World Red Eye
Up & Down Pop-Up at the Nautilus Cabana Club Beach Tent
Meanwhile, Russell Simmons kept his own party schedule packed at the pop-up of NYC nightspot Up & Down.
Courtney Love and Brett Ratner
BFA
The Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey & Paddle8 Auction
Brett Ratner's booze brand hosted an art auction, drawing celebrities such as Courtney Love and Martha Stewart.
Martha Stewart
BFA
Alexandra Richards
Courtesy of Loewe
“Chance Encounters II” Exhibition Opening at Loewe Miami Design District
Model Alexandra Richards posed at Spanish luxury brand Loewe's Basel-week opening.
Venus Williams with Sam and Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian
World Red Eye
Moschino and SBE Party at Delano South Beach
Fashion house Moschino and hotel company SBE collaborated on a party that brought Venus Williams out to play.
Chris Bosh (middle) with Philippe Hoerle Guggenheim (right) and a guest.
Guillaume Raberin – Krave Studios
3900 Alton Celebrates Miami Art Week With Artist Laura Kimpton and Curator Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim
Is Chris Bosh the world's tallest art aficionado? Judging by this photo from Laura Kimpton's opening at 3900 Alton, we think possibly.
Jonathan Cheban, Elle MacPherson, and Rodman Primack
World Red Eye
Panerai Design Miami/Visionary Award Dinner Party
Supermodel Elle MacPherson turned up to Design Miami founder Craig Robins' home to celebrate SHoP Architects, this year's winner of the fair's annual Visionary Award.
