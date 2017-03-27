Free Events This Week in Miami: Late-Night Library, Jazz, and O, Miami

EXPAND Photography by Monica McGivern

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from the Market #atMDD to Late Night Library at Floyd.

The Daniel Bennett Group at Coral Gables Library

6 p.m. Tuesday

New York jazz band the Daniel Bennett Group will perform a free concert in Coral Gables to showcase its unique mix of modern jazz, avant-pop, and surf rock.

DJ Hottpants (Daniel Blair)

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

No matter your level, beginner or master, take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring a mat.

EXPAND The market takes place every Wednesday at Jungle Plaza. Courtesy of Robin Hill for Miami Design District

The Market #atMDD at the Design District

3 p.m. Wednesday

Every Wednesday, guests can enjoy live music and meander among more than 40 booths packed with sweet and savory goods, such as fresh produce, artisanal breads, nuts, jams, teas, oils, and vinegars. Participating businesses include Creperia to Go, Mauricio's Fudge, Korean Kitchen, Sanctuary Teas, Two Guys Soaps, and Sandwicherie.

Magiazine Fair at Sidebar

9 p.m. Thursday

Galleries, museums, national magazines, art festivals — there's a seemingly endless array of means to get art out into the world. But surrendering one's work to a curator or publisher isn’t everybody’s idea of success. For those few who make art on their own terms, there’s the humble zine. The small publishing and craft fair Magiazine posts up at Sidebar's Ice Cream Thursdays to sell work by local artists of color and spread the word about DIY and handmade art, all while ladies sip free drinks and revelers slurp free Jameson ice cream while supplies last.

Late Night Library at Floyd Miami

9 p.m. Friday

Get boozy with a good read at Bookleggers' Late Night Library soiree, where books, cocktails, and funky music converge. Snag a free book too.

EXPAND Karina Iglesias

Jazz at MOCA: Karina Iglesias at Museum of Contemporary Art

8 p.m. Friday

Enjoy a free jazz concert by Karina Iglesias at MOCA. A veteran of Miami's live music scene, Iglesias showcases her musical innovation and pure soul music.

EXPAND courtesy of the Miami River Commission

Miami River Day Festival at Lummus Park Historic District

1 p.m. Saturday

The Miami River gets practically no love when compared to its oceanside counterpart — maybe because it's less likely to be lined with twerking 22-year-olds — but, dammit, we should celebrate it. That's why the Miami River Commission created the Miami River Day Festival, a day of paddleboard and kayak races, boat tours, libations, and entertainment along this burgeoning downtown waterway.

Fashion + Art + Music Night at CocoWalk

6 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy live music, art exhibitions, and extended store hours throughout the shopping and dining district of CocoWalk in Coconut Grove.

Courtesy of Miami New Times

O, Miami Poetry Festival at Various Locations

Varies, through April 30

You probably haven't read a poem since you were assigned "Ode to a Grecian Urn" in high school. The poetry festival O, Miami strives to change that fact every April — National Poetry Month — through a gamut of programs and initiatives with the goal of delivering poetry to every Miamian. This year, you might be surprised by a supermarket checkout conveyor belt, a Metrorail ticket, or a dog-poo bag. To kick off the fest, poets and social justice organizations will perform and provide info at Singing in the Dark Times this Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell.

