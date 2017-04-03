Free Events This Week in Miami: O, Miami Poetry Festival, Moonlight, and Pride Week

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from the O, Miami Poetry Festival to Pride Week.

Rhythm & Vine Beach Clean-Up at BeachPlace Towers

10 a.m. Monday, April 3

Now that spring break is drawing to a close, Rhythm & Vine is hosting a beach cleanup to help restore Fort Lauderdale Beach. Lend a hand at BeachPlace Towers at 10 a.m. Monday. Cleaning supplies will be provided.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Miami Football Club: 3v3 Games at Concrete Beach Brewery

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Go head-to-head with soccer gurus from Miami FC, who'll play three-on-three street soccer games with the public. Members of the drum line Dade Brigade, the official supporting group of Miami FC, will be there to cheer you on.

© Elevation Pictures

Moonlight Screening and Q&A at PAMM

8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

In celebration of Pride Week, enjoy a free screening of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. Following the screening, PAMM will host a Q&A with coproducer Andrew Hevia and cast members. Visit pamm.org.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Weitz

Alex Weitz Group at Wynwood Café

7 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Listen to saxophonist/composer Alex Weitz perform in Wynwood. He's a University of Miami Frost School of Music alumnus who has played at venues nationwide, including the Kennedy Center, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

2 Poetry 2 Ferrari at Primary Projects

7 p.m. Friday, April 7

What do Miamians love more than poetry? Pretty much anything. So why not merge poetry with a sexy dead actor and a fast, expensive car to get people's juices flowing? That was arguably David Landsberger's thought process when he decided to remake 2 Fast 2 Furious with a poetic theme. 2 Poetry 2 Ferrari is the name of not only his film but also the O, Miami party preceding its filming. A limited-edition zine will be available while supplies last, and a commemorative reading for the dearly departed Paul Walker will take place inside a white Ferrari.

"Word Play: An Exhibition of Text-Based Artworks" at Laundromat Art Space

6 p.m. Saturday, April 8

From comic books to conceptual paintings, language and art have been commingling for decades. And because April is National Poetry Month, the Laundromat is opening "Word Play" — an exhibit of three artists working with words in mediums ranging from painting and sculpture to video installation. If literature isn't your forte, give this show a chance; you'll seem bookish without reading more than three words at a time.

EXPAND Photo by Stephen R. Lang / Mark's List

Pride Week at Various Locations

Various times, through Sunday, April 9

Bust out your best wig, gold lamé briefs, or rainbow attire, 'cause it's Pride Week. Stick around for Pride Lights the Night, a tribute to Pulse nightclub victims that involves several buildings across the city displaying rainbow colors on their façades. But the crown jewel of any Pride event is the parade: Be on South Beach by noon Sunday to watch colorful floats and even more colorful dancers and characters strike some proud poses on Ocean Drive. The Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival will continue in Lummus Park after the parade.

Hatch Miami at Coral Gables Museum

7 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Historically, women run the marketplace. Their hands pick the fruit and weave the fabric to feed and clothe the children. The three entrepreneurial females behind Hatch Miami, an outdoor market of fabulous DIY proportions, know this firsthand. Set to take place during Family Day on Aragon at the Coral Gables Museum, it's the perfect place to catch a kid-friendly performance and buy locally sourced products — from jellies and jams to vintage jackets — from Miami’s female marketplace masters and moms who make magic.

EXPAND Photo by Juan Lamarca

Chase the Jaguar at Ricky's

10 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Ricky’s South Beach is like a playground for nostalgic adults who happen to be craving cotton candy. The '80s-themed bar offers craft beverages and classic American cuisine with a side of arcade games and beer pong. This week, Fort Lauderdale indie band Chase the Jaguar will mix rock styles while the bartender mixes your cocktail with the same satisfactory results.

