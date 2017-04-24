Free Events This Week in Miami: Movie in the Street, Jazz Fest, and the Renegade Craft Fair

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from the kick-off of the Miami International Jazz Festival to the Renegade Craft Fair at Mana Wynwood and the Japanese Spring Festival.

Photo by Richard A. Bolt

Parallax Drift at ArtCenter/South Florida

1 p.m. Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26; with a lecture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25

ArtCenter/South Florida recently got a makeover. It's hosting a series of seminars designed to expose the public to artistic discourse. Sessions are titled Parallax Drift and are taught by ArtCenter fellows and experts. Session G will concentrate on complex territories and be taught by Felicity D. Scott. It starts with the question: How do (or might) art, architecture, and other cultural practices respond to situations of political urgency? It's something to chew on in today's political climate.

Movie in the Street at Downtown Dadeland

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Enjoy a complimentary screening of The Breakfast Club during Downtown Dadeland's movie night. Beginning at 8 p.m., small bites will be available for purchase from Barley, the Brick, and Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream.

Words & Wine at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Head to the Wynwood Yard for open-mike signup beginning at 8 p.m. Bands must be set up by 9 p.m. The event welcomes all musicians and artists, including drummers, acoustic players, hoopers, dancers, and jugglers. Enjoy wine and small bites from the Yard's resident food trucks while you watch the show. Special guests will be Graet Outdoors and November May.

Photo by Dixon Gonzalez

Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run at Bayfront Park

6:45 Thursday, April 27

Many would argue that a good desk job is preferable to half a dozen side hustles, but that coveted job security comes with sitting on your lumpy ass all day. To improve the health of cubicle dwellers everywhere, the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run presents a 5K for organizations of all stripes to get their employees running and rejuvenating their office-kitchen-cake physiques. The event is dedicated to boosting office morale and fitness and benefits United Way with a portion of its proceeds. If you didn't get a chance to register, you can still cheer from the sidelines at “Florida's Largest Office Party.”

Miami International Jazz Fest Kick-Off at Lilt Lounge

8 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Though many jazz musicians are comfortable playing huge venues in massively sponsored and attended festivals, the true home of this music is in small, intimate theaters or clubs. Unlike its larger counterparts, the Miami International Jazz Fest stays true to those roots with three nights of jazz performances. Kick off the annual fest with a complimentary soiree at Lilt Lounge.

Alumni Studio Tour and Brunch at Laundromat Art Space

1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

The art world in Miami isn't exactly a harmonious ecosystem. So when that community comes together to celebrate its successes, it just might give you the warm and fuzzies. ArtCenter/South Florida is doing just that by hosting its Alumni Tour and Brunch at Little Haiti's Laundromat Art Space. The gallery was founded by artists who spent time creating at the ArtCenter, the Bakehouse, and in Wynwood. You can see the growth of creative activity in the studios of select alumni, resident artists, and the "Wordplay" exhibition on display in conjunction with O, Miami.

Courtesy of Renegade Craft Fair

Renegade Craft Fair Miami at Mana Wynwood

11 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Miami could learn a few things from Chicago: how to create halfway decent public transit, for example, or how to put more cheese on pizza. One Chicago-born endeavor that is sure to grace our tropical paradise is the Renegade Craft Fair, a curated showcase of products by local artists and artisans that has expanded far beyond the Windy City. The first Magic City edition features 75 vendors of jewelry, home wares, and all manner of handicraft, nearly a dozen pushers of food and refreshments, plus DJs and giveaways. Because anything Chicago can do, Miami can do hotter.

Japanese Spring Festival at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

10 a.m. Sunday, April 30

Japanese culture inspires people around the world. Its tea ceremonies encourage mindfulness. Its street fashion prompt risk-taking styles across the globe. And at the 2017 Japanese Spring Festival, Miami Beach Botanical Garden is offering a thank-you by celebrating Japan and its relationship with Miami. Expect taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko, flower arrangement classes, tea ceremonies, martial arts for kids, and anime-themed vendors at this far-out family day.

