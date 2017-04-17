Free Events This Week in Miami: Wynwood Life, Miami Zine Fair, and SoundWaves Earth Day Music Fest

James Argyropoulos

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from the Wynwood Life Street Festival at the Miami Zine Fair to Puplife and AIDS Walk Miami.

CAM Fest Opening Night at Victor E. Clarke Recital Hall

8 p.m. Monday, April 17

The University of Miami's Frost School of Music is known for pumping out talented instrumentalists. But being able to play is one thing; penning your own tunes is something else entirely. The school also shapes songwriters through the Creative American Music program. Each year, they showcase their talents at CAM Fest. The Sunday focus of the festival is the American Musicians Group and the Modern Pop Ensemble, directed by Rey Sanchez and Raina Murnak. It will feature freshmen songwriters and standard pop stylings by the students.

DJ Hottpants (Daniel Blair)

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat Wednesday at Gramps (176 NW 24th St., Miami). Sure, being crowned the bingo queen (or king) of the night is great, especially if it comes with bar tabs, drinks, and other cool swag, but the real fun comes courtesy of Miss Toto.

Drawing Salon at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

Noon Wednesday, April 19

Visit the museum for an instructor-led drawing session. Each salon focuses on a different subject, including still life, landscape, and figure drawing. Space is limited. Registration is mandatory.

Trigger at Lehman Theater

8 p.m. Friday, April 21

The MLK Day shooting in Brownsville was a shock to many Miamians. The time and setting of the senseless act left many dismayed and disappointed. The universality of such violence prompted the creation of Trigger, a traveling program integrating performance, outreach, and creativity. Hosted by Miami Dade College Live Arts, the night of choral music and hip-hop will include work by MDC students generated by Trigger workshops. After the performance, the audience will participate in a town hall meant to address the effects of local gun violence.

courtesy of SWARM Inc

Wynwood Life Street Festival at Mana Wynwood

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23

Most of us can't afford to live the Wynwood life, at least not its latest, gentrified version. But that doesn't mean we can't show up in Wynwood and say things like, "Wynwood gives me liiiiiife." For a taste of what you're missing, check out the Wynwood Life Street Festival, chock full of all the art, music, and boozy treats you know and love. With almost two dozen musical acts, including DJ Craze; a half-dozen fashion shows from brands like Thrifter; and art-making onsite, this event is sure to enhance the usual sensory overload of Miami's arts district. But we wouldn't have it any other way.

SoundWaves Earth Day Music Festival at Rickenbacker Marina

6 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Since your drum circle days, when you dressed in hemp and fake leather, Earth Day and jamming have held a special place in your hippie heart. This year, the part of you that loves Mother Earth more than your own mother will enjoy the SoundWaves Earth Day Music Festival, taking place bayside on Virginia Key. Sway with the waves to the Colombian reggae style of Locos por Juana while you chow down on beachy cuisine and cocktails while picking up some local goods crafted by human hands.

Francisco Moraga

Miami Zine Fair 2017 at University of Miami Lowe Art Museum

11 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Maybe you've seen the small cart while browsing in your favorite local bookstore. The traveling and evolving Exile Books pop-up is one aspect of the experimental literary project meant to garner exposure for independent artists. Its current home is also the site of this year's Miami Zine Fair, an annual gathering of local, national, and international publishing entities organized by Exile. Browsing about 150 exhibitors, you can spend the whole day at the largest zine fest in the Southeast, but don't miss out on the workshops, performances, and live printing happening onsite.

AIDS Walk Miami at SoundScape Park

7 a.m. Sunday, April 23

Miami's AIDS Walk has always been special and well attended. Culturally, it was embraced by this southern city with a huge gay community that has been greatly affected by the virus. Sadly, the Magic City continues to have one of the highest rates of the disease in the nation. The 5K walkathon is tasked with helping more than 15,000 people living with HIV/AIDS locally by raising funds for Care Resource and Food for Life Network, which raise awareness and work to prevent the spread of infection. Cheering the participants from the sidelines is both free and inspiring.

