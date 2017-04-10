Free Events This Week in Miami: Full Moon Pop-Up Shops, Puplife, and SlutWalk
|
Amadeus McCaskill
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from a full-moon boot camp at the Eden Roc to Puplife and SlutWalk FIU.
|
O, Miami founder P. Scott Cunningham
Photo by Gesi Schilling
O, Miami Poetry Festival at Various Locations
Through April 30
You probably haven't read poetry since you were assigned "Ode to a Grecian Urn" in high school. The poetry festival O, Miami strives to change that fact every April — National Poetry Month — through a gamut of programs and initiatives with the goal of delivering poetry to every Miamian. This year, you might be surprised by a supermarket checkout conveyor belt, a Metrorail ticket, or a dog-poo bag.
|
Photo courtesy of the Freehand
Full Moon Pop-Up Shops and Swim at the Freehand Miami
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11
The Freehand has long proven it knows how to craft a perfect cocktail at the Broken Shaker. Now it's proving it can do the same for a fantastic night with its Full Moon Pop-Up Shops and Swim. There's nothing a winter-worn traveler wants more than an evening browsing hip goods, sipping delicious drinks, devouring Wynwood Parlor ice-cream sandwiches, sweating, and then taking a dip in the pool — all under the light of a full moon over Miami Beach. Dreams do come true.
Full Moon Bootcamp at the Eden Roc
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11
Prepare for a sweaty outdoor gym session. The Miami Beach hotel has teamed up with TechnoGym master trainer Jacqueline Kasen for a complimentary fitness class in honor of April’s full moon.
Upcoming Events
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Apr. 14, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Apr. 14, 10:00pm
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Apr. 14, 11:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Apr. 15, 9:00pm
-
Here Comes the Funny
TicketsSun., Apr. 16, 7:00pm
Rooftop Unplugged With Alex Di Leo at Filling Station Lofts
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12
The Filling Station Lofts' Rooftop Unplugged series returns Wednesday with indie singer/songwriter Alex Di Leo. Di Leo, who released his debut EP, So We Go, last November, will perform on the rooftop from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Alex Weitz Group at Wynwood Café
7 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Listen to saxophonist/composer Alex Weitz perform in Wynwood. He's a University of Miami Frost School of Music alumnus who has played at venues nationwide, including the Kennedy Center, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
|
courtesy of Obsolete Media Miami
Project: Alchemy at the Wolfsonian-FIU
7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15
The Wolfsonian's exhibit "Pursuit of Abstraction" is set to close this Sunday, but not without a mystical and bizarre sendoff. Project: Alchemy includes two events over two days hosted by Obsolete Media Miami. A screening Friday of Craig Baldwin's Mock Up on Mu — a film collage of sci-fi, Western, and espionage cinema — will follow a reception immersed in Richard Vergez's sound and video installation. Saturday, attend a workshop to transform the Wolfsonian into something like an Animal Collective concert via 35mm slides and projections made onsite by workshop participants. Come prepared to get retro-weird.
|
Photo by Laine Doss
Puplife: A Dog Happy Hour at Omni Park
6 p.m. Friday, April 14
Believe it or not, your dog needs to spend the same amount of time socializing as you do. Think about that the next time you're hanging out with friends and talking shit over happy-hour specials. Lucky for Fido, Poplife has created the Puplife Dog Happy Hour. While your dogs bemoan the struggles of whatever work they think they do, you can unwind from your grind with other fur parents and their fur babies. Dishes for Dogs will provide canine hors d'oeuvres, while two-leggeds can sip drinks and nosh on bites by chef Luz McCook. Don't forget to pop into the photo booth for Instagram-worthy evidence of your good time.
SlutWalk FIU at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus
3 p.m. Friday, April 14
There are those who insist on debating the existence of rape culture, but there is no debating the epidemic of sexual assault: One statistic reports that a sexual assault happens every 98 seconds in the United States. "Slut walks" were born out of the need to combat victim-blaming and misinformation around rape, and FIU is hosting its version of the march for the fifth year in a row. Despite the grave topic, you can expect plenty of sex-positive celebration, music, and even glitter makeup at this activist event. And SlutWalk is open to the public, not just FIU students.
Related Locations
2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
4525 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, Florida 33140
www.nobuedenroc.com/default-en.html
1657 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
450 NW 27th St.
Miami, FL 33127
1001 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1234 N Miami Ave
MIami, Fl 33136
11200 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33199
