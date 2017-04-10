Free Events This Week in Miami: Full Moon Pop-Up Shops, Puplife, and SlutWalk

Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from a full-moon boot camp at the Eden Roc to Puplife and SlutWalk FIU.

O, Miami founder P. Scott Cunningham Photo by Gesi Schilling

O, Miami Poetry Festival at Various Locations

Through April 30

You probably haven't read poetry since you were assigned "Ode to a Grecian Urn" in high school. The poetry festival O, Miami strives to change that fact every April — National Poetry Month — through a gamut of programs and initiatives with the goal of delivering poetry to every Miamian. This year, you might be surprised by a supermarket checkout conveyor belt, a Metrorail ticket, or a dog-poo bag.

Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Full Moon Pop-Up Shops and Swim at the Freehand Miami

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

The Freehand has long proven it knows how to craft a perfect cocktail at the Broken Shaker. Now it's proving it can do the same for a fantastic night with its Full Moon Pop-Up Shops and Swim. There's nothing a winter-worn traveler wants more than an evening browsing hip goods, sipping delicious drinks, devouring Wynwood Parlor ice-cream sandwiches, sweating, and then taking a dip in the pool — all under the light of a full moon over Miami Beach. Dreams do come true.

Full Moon Bootcamp at the Eden Roc

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

Prepare for a sweaty outdoor gym session. The Miami Beach hotel has teamed up with TechnoGym master trainer Jacqueline Kasen for a complimentary fitness class in honor of April’s full moon.

Rooftop Unplugged With Alex Di Leo at Filling Station Lofts

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12

The Filling Station Lofts' Rooftop Unplugged series returns Wednesday with indie singer/songwriter Alex Di Leo. Di Leo, who released his debut EP, So We Go, last November, will perform on the rooftop from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Alex Weitz Group at Wynwood Café

7 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Listen to saxophonist/composer Alex Weitz perform in Wynwood. He's a University of Miami Frost School of Music alumnus who has played at venues nationwide, including the Kennedy Center, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

courtesy of Obsolete Media Miami

Project: Alchemy at the Wolfsonian-FIU

7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15

The Wolfsonian's exhibit "Pursuit of Abstraction" is set to close this Sunday, but not without a mystical and bizarre sendoff. Project: Alchemy includes two events over two days hosted by Obsolete Media Miami. A screening Friday of Craig Baldwin's Mock Up on Mu — a film collage of sci-fi, Western, and espionage cinema — will follow a reception immersed in Richard Vergez's sound and video installation. Saturday, attend a workshop to transform the Wolfsonian into something like an Animal Collective concert via 35mm slides and projections made onsite by workshop participants. Come prepared to get retro-weird.

Photo by Laine Doss

Puplife: A Dog Happy Hour at Omni Park

6 p.m. Friday, April 14

Believe it or not, your dog needs to spend the same amount of time socializing as you do. Think about that the next time you're hanging out with friends and talking shit over happy-hour specials. Lucky for Fido, Poplife has created the Puplife Dog Happy Hour. While your dogs bemoan the struggles of whatever work they think they do, you can unwind from your grind with other fur parents and their fur babies. Dishes for Dogs will provide canine hors d'oeuvres, while two-leggeds can sip drinks and nosh on bites by chef Luz McCook. Don't forget to pop into the photo booth for Instagram-worthy evidence of your good time.

SlutWalk FIU at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus

3 p.m. Friday, April 14

There are those who insist on debating the existence of rape culture, but there is no debating the epidemic of sexual assault: One statistic reports that a sexual assault happens every 98 seconds in the United States. "Slut walks" were born out of the need to combat victim-blaming and misinformation around rape, and FIU is hosting its version of the march for the fifth year in a row. Despite the grave topic, you can expect plenty of sex-positive celebration, music, and even glitter makeup at this activist event. And SlutWalk is open to the public, not just FIU students.

