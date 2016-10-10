Free Events This Week in Miami: Sunset Yoga, Movies Under the Stars, and Water Biking
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.
Monday
-
Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Dance away the Monday blues at Churchill's weekly jazz jam.
- Tour at the Adrienne Arsht Center: Walk through the performing arts center, from lobbies to stages — including private meeting rooms and lounges not open to the public — during an hourlong tour.
|
Courtesy of Green Monkey
Tuesday
- Rooftop Yoga and Sunset Meditation at Hotel Colonnade: Led by esteemed yogi, Joanne Barrett, the one-hour session will promote balance in the body and soul, followed by a tea tasting led by JoJo Tea. RSVP with rsvp@workshopcollective.com.
|
Movies Under the Stars
Photo by Alex McKenzie Photography
Wednesday
-
Movies Under the Stars at Canvas Miami: Watch a screening of Argentinian thriller El Clan, directed by Pablo Trapero.
- In the Libby Lounge Jazz at Olympia Theater: Get jazzy at another iteration of Olympia Theater's monthly jazz gathering.
|
Courtesy of Coyo
Thursday
-
Dubwise Miami Wednesday at Coyo Taco: Jam out with a taco and tequila in hand.
- A New Kind of Pool Party at Water Biking Studio: Try Water Biking Studio, Coral Gables' newest aqua-fitness studio, at its grand opening party.
Friday
-
Little Havana Art Walk: Galleries are open until 11 p.m. between 12th and 17th avenues on Calle Ocho.
-
"Angels & Icons" exhibit at Books & Books: Fusing harmony and chaos, experience artist Erika King's newest multimedia exhibition.
