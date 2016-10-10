menu

Free Events This Week in Miami: Sunset Yoga, Movies Under the Stars, and Water Biking

Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit


Free Events This Week in Miami: Sunset Yoga, Movies Under the Stars, and Water Biking

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Chris Carter
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.

Monday 

  • Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Dance away the Monday blues at Churchill's weekly jazz jam. 
  • Tour at the Adrienne Arsht Center: Walk through the performing arts center, from lobbies to stages — including private meeting rooms and lounges not open to the public — during an hourlong tour.
Courtesy of Green Monkey

Tuesday 

  • Rooftop Yoga and Sunset Meditation at Hotel Colonnade: Led by esteemed yogi, Joanne Barrett, the one-hour session will promote balance in the body and soul, followed by a tea tasting led by JoJo Tea. RSVP with rsvp@workshopcollective.com.
Photo by Alex McKenzie Photography

Wednesday 

Courtesy of Coyo

Thursday 

Photo by Sean Marshall | Flickr CC

Friday 

  • Little Havana Art WalkGalleries are open until 11 p.m. between 12th and 17th avenues on Calle Ocho.
  • "Angels & Icons" exhibit at Books & Books: Fusing harmony and chaos, experience artist Erika King's newest multimedia exhibition.
