Free Events This Week in Miami: In the Lobby Lounge, Make It in Miami, and Yoga
|
Photo by Karli Evans
Happy Monday, Miamians. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.
|
Alexander Oliva
Monday
-
Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Get jazzy at Churchill's weekly jazz session.
- Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center: Start the week fresh with a visit to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market.
Tuesday
-
Yoga at Bayfront Park: Find a free yoga session at the Southeast Financial Center.
- Miami Jazz Society Film at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: Catch a flick at 6:15 p.m.
|
Head to the Olympia Theater Wednesday for In the Lobby Lounge.
Courtesy of the Olympia Theater
Wednesday
- In the Lobby Lounge at the Olympia Theater: This month's event will bring the colors of the rainbow to the Olympia Theater as it celebrates Orgullo, Hispanic LGBTQ pride.
- Yoga at Riviera Park (6611 Yumuri St., Coral Gables): This free weekly community outdoor yoga class begins at 6 p.m.
|
Photo by Karli Evans
Thursday
-
Make It in Miami at Venture Cafe: Learn and experiment with emerging technologies such as 3D printing and virtual and augmented reality.
- Bootcamp Fitness Class at Tropical Park: Classes taught by local veterans begin at 7 p.m.
|
The Wolfsonian, decked out in dazzling mural by Michelle Weinberg.
Courtesy of the Wolfsonian
Friday
- Free Friday-Evening Guided Tours at the Wolfsonian: Learn more about the museum's collections and related art and design themes during a 45-minute guided tour.
