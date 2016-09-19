menu

Free Events This Week in Miami: In the Lobby Lounge, Make It in Miami, and Yoga

Free Events This Week in Miami: In the Lobby Lounge, Make It in Miami, and Yoga

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by Karli Evans
Happy Monday, Miamians. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.       

Alexander Oliva

Monday 

  • Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Get jazzy at Churchill's weekly jazz session.
  • Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center: Start the week fresh with a visit to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. 
Jon Fife/Flickr Creative Commons

Tuesday 

Head to the Olympia Theater Wednesday for In the Lobby Lounge.
Courtesy of the Olympia Theater

Wednesday 

  • In the Lobby Lounge at the Olympia Theater: This month's event will bring the colors of the rainbow to the Olympia Theater as it celebrates Orgullo, Hispanic LGBTQ pride.
  • Yoga at Riviera Park (6611 Yumuri St., Coral Gables): This free weekly community outdoor yoga class begins at 6 p.m.
Photo by Karli Evans

Thursday 

  • Make It in Miami at Venture Cafe: Learn and experiment with emerging technologies such as 3D printing and virtual and augmented reality.
  • Bootcamp Fitness Class at Tropical Park: Classes taught by local veterans begin at 7 p.m.  
The Wolfsonian, decked out in dazzling mural by Michelle Weinberg.
Courtesy of the Wolfsonian

Friday 

  • Free Friday-Evening Guided Tours at the WolfsonianLearn more about the museum's collections and related art and design themes during a 45-minute guided tour. 
