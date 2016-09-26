menu

Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert

The Best Places in Miami to Watch the Presidential Debate


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Snag free coffee from Vice City Bean today at the Civic Center Station.
Snag free coffee from Vice City Bean today at the Civic Center Station.
Photo via Facebook
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.

Monday

Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert
Photo by Alex Markow

Tuesday

  • "MouthWater" by YoungArts Alumni at YoungArts: Curated by Robert Chambers, this multigenerational exhibition of alumni works will celebrate YoungArts Awareness Day.
  • Free Yoga at Peacock Park: End your day in downward dog with a session taught by Dharma Studio at 6 p.m. All experience levels are welcome.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert
Courtesy of Bayfront Park Free Yoga at Tina Hills Pavilion

Wednesday

  • Yoga at Bayfront Park: Grab your for a 6:15 p.m. class in the Southeast Financial Center Plaza.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert
Photo by Ian Witlen

Thursday

  • Sound From the Underground at an Undisclosed Location: Download the Transit Tracker App where, on the night of the celebration, you’ll receive the exact location and how to get there by using public transportation.
  • LaunchCode’s HappyHire at Venture Cafe: Chat with employers, including MasterCard and LifeWallet, about all things tech and career.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert
Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU

Friday

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Monty's Raw Bar Coconut Grove
More Info
More Info

2550 S. Bayshore Dr.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-856-3992

miles
National YoungArts Foundation
More Info
More Info

2100 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137

305-377-1140

www.youngarts.org

miles
Peacock Park
More Info
More Info

2820 McFarlane Rd.
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

www.miamigov.com/parks

miles
Bayfront Park
More Info
More Info

301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

miles
Venture Cafe Miami
More Info
More Info

1951 NW 7th Ave., Suite 300
Miami, FL

miles
New Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment
More Info
More Info

501 Palm Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33010

305-883-5800

miles
The Wolfsonian-FIU
More Info
More Info

1001 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-1001

www.wolfsonian.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >