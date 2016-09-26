Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.
Monday
-
Metro Mondays: Free Coffee Pop-Up at Civic Center Station: Snag complimentary Vice City Bean iced coffee thanks to the initiative "Miami’s Never Moved Like This."
- Presidential Debate Watch Party at Monty’s: Watch the first Presidential debate with Democrats from Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne.
|
Photo by Alex Markow
Tuesday
- "MouthWater" by YoungArts Alumni at YoungArts: Curated by Robert Chambers, this multigenerational exhibition of alumni works will celebrate YoungArts Awareness Day.
- Free Yoga at Peacock Park: End your day in downward dog with a session taught by Dharma Studio at 6 p.m. All experience levels are welcome.
|
Courtesy of Bayfront Park Free Yoga at Tina Hills Pavilion
Wednesday
- Yoga at Bayfront Park: Grab your for a 6:15 p.m. class in the Southeast Financial Center Plaza.
|
Photo by Ian Witlen
Thursday
- Sound From the Underground at an Undisclosed Location: Download the Transit Tracker App where, on the night of the celebration, you’ll receive the exact location and how to get there by using public transportation.
- LaunchCode’s HappyHire at Venture Cafe: Chat with employers, including MasterCard and LifeWallet, about all things tech and career.
|
Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU
Friday
- City of Hialeah Hispanic Heritage Series at Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment: Celebrate Hispanic culture at the grand opening of the art exhibit "La Mano Hispana."
- Free Friday-Evening Guided Tours at the Wolfsonian: Learn more about the museum's collections and related art and design themes during a 45-minute guided tour.
