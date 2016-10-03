Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
|
Karli Evans
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.
|
Courtesy of Bayfront Park Free Yoga at Tina Hills Pavilion
Monday
-
Yoga at Bayfront Park: At 6:15 p.m., downward-dog your way through a complimentary yoga class in the Southeast Financial Center Plaza.
- Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Dance away the Monday blues at Churchill's weekly jazz jam.
|
Monica McGivern
Tuesday
-
Community Chats Featuring the Jupiter Circle at the Filling Station Lofts: Hosted by Gaby Guzman, this month's chat will feature guests Justin Wales and Sara Yousuf.
- Indian Creek Drive-In, Presented by the New Tropic at the Freehand Miami: Explore Miami's visual history thanks to footage from the Wolfson Archives. This week’s topic is “Ticket to Havana.”
|
Alex Markow
Wednesday
-
Studio Crawl at ArtCenter: Roam the studio's building, talk with artists, and view current exhibitions from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Free Legal Advice at Various Locations: Thanks to the Dade County Bar Association, snag free legal advice by phone from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 305-371-2220.
|
Photo by Angel Valentin
Thursday
-
First Thursdays at Pérez Art Museum Miami: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., receive free admission.
- Leica Lounge at Leica Miami: The monthly lecture series features presentations by local photographers, editors, gallerists, and educators.
|
Alex Markow
Friday
- Villagers’ Exhibit to Celebrate “50 Years of Saving Places” at Coral Gables Museum: During Coral Gables' evening art walk, the Villagers will host the premiere of the exhibit “The Villagers, Quilts, and 50 Years of Preservation.”
