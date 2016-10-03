menu

Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit

Free Events This Week in Miami: Free Coffee, Debate Watch Party, and a Secret Concert


Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Karli Evans
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free.

Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Courtesy of Bayfront Park Free Yoga at Tina Hills Pavilion

Monday 

  • Yoga at Bayfront Park: At 6:15 p.m., downward-dog your way through a complimentary yoga class in the Southeast Financial Center Plaza.
  • Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's: Dance away the Monday blues at Churchill's weekly jazz jam.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Monica McGivern

Tuesday 

Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Alex Markow

Wednesday 

  • Studio Crawl at ArtCenterRoam the studio's building, talk with artists, and view current exhibitions from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Free Legal Advice at Various Locations: Thanks to the Dade County Bar Association, snag free legal advice by phone from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 305-371-2220.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Photo by Angel Valentin

Thursday 

  • First Thursdays at Pérez Art Museum Miami: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., receive free admission.
  • Leica Lounge at Leica Miami: The monthly lecture series features presentations by local photographers, editors, gallerists, and educators.
Free Events This Week in Miami: Community Chats, Studio Crawl, and Villagers' Exhibit
Alex Markow

Friday 

