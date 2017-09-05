The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

While perusing this week's free events, you might notice a heavy coat of art being spread throughout Miami. Art Basel may still be three months away, but there seems to be a mini-festival of gallery openings and street events in the dregs of early September. Of course, for those less artistically-inclined, there's still plenty to do and see in the Magic City this week without breaking the bank. Check out our favorite free events for this week:

Ruben Millares Opening Reception at Pan American Art Projects. When you think about it, nearly everything in modern life is made with numbers. Your smartphone is powered by computations upon computations, your favorite websites use algorithms, and the house you live in, the car you drive to work, and the cup you had your cafecito in were all made using math. Now, try some art made with numbers. “Paint by Numbers,” the new exhibition by art Ruben Millares, opening this week at Pan American Art Projects, is all about the little digits that power our world. They may not look it at first glance, but the two works are made entirely of little numbers. 6 p.m., Wednesday at Pan American Art Projects, 6300 NW Second Ave., Miami; panamericanart.com. Admission is Free.

DWNTWN Art Days 2017. Like a giant bucket of paint poured onto a canvas, the Art Days festival is splashing into downtown for the sixth year. Venues such as the Arsht Center, Perez Art Museum, and even the recently opened Frost Museum of Science are getting in on the fun by offering performances, demonstrations, and interactive activities such as mural painting, kite building, and much more. The Miami Center for Architecture and Design at 100 NE First St. is the hub for the event, where you can get information on all the weekend’s happenings. Friday through Sunday at multiple venues; dwntwnarts.com. Admission varies, most events are free.