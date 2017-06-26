Free Events in Miami This Week: Comedy Mondays, Femina, and Filmed in Broward

EXPAND Gil Bitton / Ball & Chain

Another day, another dollar spent — and while you're shelling out major clams for basic stuff like rent and a halfway decent café con leche, you're missing all the fun stuff. Your trust-fund friends go to concerts and watch indie films. Why don't you? Here you'll find freebies from Miami Beach to Wynwood to downtown and even in Fort Lauderdale, so nobody who looks at your Snapchat story needs to know you're drowning in the fiscal responsibilities of adulthood.

Miami Comedy Mondays at 305 Brews

8 p.m. Monday, June 26

Sometimes it seems that comedy on the ground in this town is staying afloat on the backs of the culture-makers of Yo Miami. Miami Comedy Mondays at 305 Brews (3535 NE Second Ave, 786 391-0122) brings together not only comedy and beer, but also food and music. Danny Miami Reyes has curated and will host the laugh fest while you guzzle $2 MIA craft beers, chomp on tacos, try not to pee in your pants, and keep comedy alive.

Rekonesans II Opening Reception at FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

It's not lost on those in Europe that fine art is an international exchange of ideas and commerce. In Miami, however, our proximity to South America and the Caribbean sometimes makes us to forget about our Eastern European brothers in creative endeavor. Perhaps this is why professors Jacek Kolasinski and Jerzy Jarnuszkiewicz facilitated a partnership between FIU and the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw. Rekonesans II is an exhibition that aims to create a dialogue between Central Europe and South Florida. Both the opening reception and regular gallery hours are free and open to the public.

Aloha Summer! at Lilt Lounge

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

It ain't easy out here for a lady. You're either living single and feeling lonely from time to time or inundated with the intense demands of family. Pink Wasabi knows the struggle and has put together Aloha Summer!: Ultimate Ladies' Night Out, a Hawaiian-themed party in the elegant Lilt Lounge at the Epic Hotel. The glam night will offer music, beauty, and wellness activities, as well as shopping and libations. So get it together while making new friends, learning beauty tips, and checking out a spectacular view of downtown Miami.

Femina at Basement Miami

7 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Blending the harmonies of groups like Mountain Man with Ana Tijoux-style rapping and guitar stylings ranging from Latin folk to reggae to funk rock, Fémina is an Argentine trio that isn't afraid to do its own thing. Their first show in Miami will also kick off the band's latest U.S. tour. Get there early to grab a drink and situate yourself near the action for local opening acts, but you'll truly be in for a treat when these multitalented singers, poets, and musicians take the stage.

The Conundrum Lounge at the Betsy Hotel

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29

On the final leg of a South Florida tour, Conundrum Lounge is pulling out all the stops with a variety show of performers at the swanky and arts-loving Betsy Hotel. Short plays, stand-up comedy, poetry, improv, and music are on the docket, all from local artists who have worked with the organization in the past. This evening will close out a month-long marathon of showcases put on by Conundrum Stage to celebrate the group's nine-year anniversary.

ArtOfficial at Wynwood Yard

9 p.m. Friday, June 30

If you're looking for the next Lil Uzi Vert or Kodak Black, keep moving along – ArtOfficial hasn't been making music in Miami for the last ten years to capitalize off of the latest hip hop trends. Their lush and intense instrumentation is only matched by a steady dose of flows that eschew the superficial or mundane. Maybe you think that's the elitist attitude that makes old hip hop irrelevant — but if you're still hungry for the O.G. raps that made you think and vibe, check out this show at the Yard.

14th Anniversary with Palo! at Ball & Chain

10 p.m. Friday, June 30

Palo! could practically be considered the official band of Miami — not only does its Afro-Cuban rhythms and immensely talented line-up make it Magic City darlings, but its presence at venues all across South Florida trumps that of any other native band. While the Grammy-nominated group has toured globally, it decided to celebrate its 14th anniversary right here at Ball & Chain — a mainstay of free live music. Come out to support some of our own by shaking your ass to Latin beats.

Filmed in Broward Screening at Savor Cinema

11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2

International film festivals are a great opportunity to expose yourself to the ideas, styles, and culture of film makers from all over the world — the irony is, of course, that a lot of these independent films from overseas catch our attention more often than the movies made right in our backyard. That's why the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival integrated Filmed in Broward, a screening geared toward those who toil just north of our Dade County bubble. Films at the screening include Renaissance by the Brothers Nunez and Kali Mah Tina by the 1310 Bandits.

