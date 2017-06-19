Free Events in Miami This Week: Support Local Mixer, Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival, and Striptease Literario

EXPAND Monica McGivern

You can spend $40 getting into a packed club where you'll spend $100 on overpriced, watered-down drinks in the hopes you might get invited to a table where you can wait for 40 minutes to maybe get a free sip from a bottle of Grey Goose after it's been passed around by a dozen models. Or you can go see live music, mingle with local business owners, get a tarot-card reading after a crystal healing, and learn how to pickle beets like a pro, all for free. The choice is simple. You'll still be able to overpay for drinks.

Escribe Aquí Breakfast Arts Salon at the Betsy

9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19

Latin American authors are often pigeonholed into writing immigrant stories or tales of their homeland meant to awe with exotic locales and customs, leaving out the complex and rich humanity of non-English-speakers. The Betsy recently received a Knight Foundation grant to combat that problem through special residencies in the hotel's Writer's Room for multilingual and multinational authors. This Monday's edition of the Betsy's Breakfast Arts Salon is part of that effort and will host Cecilia Rodríguez Milanés, a Cuban-American author of poetry and short stories and a professor at the University of Central Florida.

Support Local Mixer at Brothers & Brawlers

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Sure, the internet offers just about anything you desire delivered to your front door in hours. Diapers on demand are a dream, but wouldn’t you rather buy your radishes locally? Contributing to local businesses helps protect the environment and nurtures your community. Prism Creative group is helping small Miami businesses connect through its Support Local Mixer at Wynwood’s Brothers & Brawlers. The focus of this meetup is how to strengthen through collaborations. Local wares, handcrafted drinks, and food will sweeten the deal.

EXPAND Dirty Rotten Snakes in the Grass courtesy of Dirty Rotten Snakes in the Grass

All Folk'd Up: Riot Grrrls and Womyn of Folk at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

It's not wrong if you think you're going puke the next time you see a Jack Kerouac-disciple Bernie bro explaining how Bob Dylan didn't need a Pulitzer Prize to be vindicated as a true poet. Folk, folk punk, and blues are male-dominated genres, even if there are plenty of badass ladies doing it better and making men's careers (hello, Ma Rainey? Joan Baez?). But you can always count on Churchill's Pub to bring the realness, like a folk show dedicated to and composed of womyn-led bands. Dirty Rotten Snakes in the Grass is coming all the way from New Orleans to perform with local acts Turtle Grenade, the Millers, Smut, and Victorious Eve.

Mystic and Holistic at Concrete Beach Brewery

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

Before WebMD, humankind had to turn to alchemists and snake oil salesmen for medical advice. Not all of their remedies were winners — blood letting, for example — but some have persisted, especially ones that have added benefits like getting you drunk. Concrete Beach is hosting an ode to the wisdom of old with Mystic and Holistic, a night of tarot card readings, crystal healings, and four versions of its Stiltsville brew made with different hops varieties. Hops have been used to treat insomnia, ADHD, and anxiety, and they also make beer delicious. So go ahead and drink to your health.

The Conundrum Stage team Penn Aragon

Conundrum Stage: We're With the Bands at Open Stage Club

8 p.m. Thursday, June 22

What's not to love about South Florida artists supporting other South Florida artists? It's not easy work, which is why it's so impressive that Conundrum Stages has been doing it for almost a decade. The Fort Lauderdale-based group is going on tour to show off all the talent it's found while spreading the love of performing arts, from theater to spoken word to sweet tunes. The first Miami tour stop is also the group's first all-music event and will include sibling duo Anastasia Max, singer-songwriter Nichole Leon, and bands Mercury Wolff and the Rockadictos.

Masson Liang

Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival at the Wynwood Yard

11 a.m. Saturday, June 24

In 2017, we, as a people, really need to learn what self-care is and how to do it. This weekend, the Wynwood Yard will devote an entire day to feeling healed at the Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival, which will present practitioners, teachers, and mind-body wellness experts. The fest includes free yoga and exercise with Lululemon and DJs spinning tunes. You can learn to pickle just about anything at a fermenting veggies session led by an expert from the Yard's Radiate Apothecary. There will be other instructive workshops and discussions, as well as healing therapies such as cranial sacral and acupuncture. Bring the kids to play, and get your body in line with your values.

22nd-Anniversary Party at Abbey Brewing Co.

10 a.m. Sunday, June 25

Wynwood is crawling with local breweries and craft beer from all over the world, but it's not like the area invented this hipster haven, and Abbey Brewing Co. is proof. The folks at the Abbey are the only people making beer in Miami Beach, and unlike probably half the kids in Wynwood, they're over 21. Celebrate 22 years of Beach brews and good grub with an open bar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a pig and chicken roast, and discounted drinks. If 10 a.m. seems too early to start drinking, stick with the cool kids on this one and let us grownups celebrate an anniversary the right way.

Striptease Literario at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Antonio Orlando Rodríguez's most notable work is Chiquita, the fictionalized biography of the real-life Cuban vaudeville star Espiridiona Cenda, who stood only 26 inches tall. The lauded author, along with actress Grettel Trujillo and musician Michael Gil, will host a night of readings. Striptease Literario is the final event of the Out in the Tropics Festival, a showcase of artists who tackle issues of gender politics, sexuality, and LGBTQ identity.

