The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Florida's tax-free weekend is cute and everything, but an extra $7 off your school supplies doesn't quite make up for the $50 Uber you took after blacking out and ending up in the farthest reaches of North Miami Beach. Although you're gonna have to just take the L on that one, we're here to help recoup your party money with a week full of free events. Go to film and art openings, groove to some live music, and maybe even meet some new friends who will introduce you to the frugal life.

National IPA Day at the Angler's Resort If you didn't get a chance to celebrate National IPA Day last Thursday, August 3, you're in luck. The suds you dig will flow like water at the lovely Angler's Hotel in South Beach. You can snag $2 Lagunitas and $1 bottomless fries flavored with Old Bay to soak up the brew. The charming boutique hotel just a couple of blocks from the Atlantic will be even more charming once you’ve caught a cheap buzz. 5 p.m. Monday, August 7, at the Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com; 786-594-5811. Admission is free.

The Third Industrial Revolution at Pérez Art Museum Miami In case you weren't around last week, Miami has experienced unusually heavy rain this summer, which can be directly attributed to a warming atmosphere and ocean temperatures. If you're interested in living above sea level in the next decade or so, sustainability is significant to you as a Magic City resident. That's why Vice and Ford are presenting The Third Industrial Revolution, a film covering the varying innovations in urban mobility and landscape to mitigate our impending descent into the ocean. 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; miatirpremiere.splashthat.com. Admission is free with RSVP.