The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Florida's tax-free weekend is cute and everything, but an extra $7 off your school supplies doesn't quite make up for the $50 Uber you took after blacking out and ending up in the farthest reaches of North Miami Beach. Although you're gonna have to just take the L on that one, we're here to help recoup your party money with a week full of free events. Go to film and art openings, groove to some live music, and maybe even meet some new friends who will introduce you to the frugal life.
National IPA Day at the Angler's Resort If you didn't get a chance to celebrate National IPA Day last Thursday, August 3, you're in luck. The suds you dig will flow like water at the lovely Angler's Hotel in South Beach. You can snag $2 Lagunitas and $1 bottomless fries flavored with Old Bay to soak up the brew. The charming boutique hotel just a couple of blocks from the Atlantic will be even more charming once you’ve caught a cheap buzz. 5 p.m. Monday, August 7, at the Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com; 786-594-5811. Admission is free.
The Third Industrial Revolution at Pérez Art Museum Miami In case you weren't around last week, Miami has experienced unusually heavy rain this summer, which can be directly attributed to a warming atmosphere and ocean temperatures. If you're interested in living above sea level in the next decade or so, sustainability is significant to you as a Magic City resident. That's why Vice and Ford are presenting The Third Industrial Revolution, a film covering the varying innovations in urban mobility and landscape to mitigate our impending descent into the ocean. 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; miatirpremiere.splashthat.com. Admission is free with RSVP.
Bounce Back Thursdays at W Miami Just when we thought we'd all bounced back from our childhoods, here they are to haunt us again. For this weekly nostalgia fest at W Miami, you can suck on some Fun Dip, re-take your yearbook photo (twenty years too late!), and jam to '80s and '90s hits while watching the sunset. Happy hour includes a selection of $5 cocktails, plus beer, champagne, or well vodka for under $10. RSVP in advance, and you can even get a free drink to kick-off your reminiscing the right way. 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com. Admission is free.
Double Tree Opening Reception at Wyn 317 Wynwood may be more shops and restaurants than galleries and art collectives these days, but you can still find artwork other than on the walls. Wyn 317 gallery is opening their newest show "Double Tree" with work by Presto and Cranio. Both are Portuguese artists who work with surrealist imagery in an illustrative ilk. Be the first to see the show, and then enjoy the Wynwood bar scene hubbub after your foray into international art. 6 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Wyn 317, 167 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-761-1116; wyn317.com. Admission is free.
Photo by Edwin Cordona
Electric Piquete Tenth-Anniversary Celebration at Ball & Chain Miamians can shake their tail feathers at plenty of places, from fancy South Beach nightclubs to Wynwood bars to Little Haiti mainstays. But few places capture the old-school side of Miami that recalls a time when tourists would travel here as if the Magic City were a Caribbean country. That's why Ball & Chain — the oldest venue in Miami with a liquor license — is helping to mark Electric Piquete's tenth anniversary. The band's approach to Afro-Latin-jazz-funk fusion makes it a quintessential Miami act deserving of celebration. 10 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-463-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.
Viviana Baptisa at Books & Books Coral Gables We all know the narrow streets and old world architecture of Coral Gables is obnoxious to drive through and find parking in - but it does make for excellent ambiance while you're sipping wine under the stars. For romance on the cheap, head to your favorite local bookstore to listen to Venezuelan chanteuse Viviana Baptiste in their small, cobblestoned courtyard. You can get a bite to eat or sip drinks at the bar, all while being serenaded like you're on your honeymoon. Just splurge on the parking garage if you don't want the night spoiled by a parking ticket. 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-448-9599; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.
Courtesy of Body//Talk
Miami Paradise and Body//Talk at 1306 If you've ever been new to Miami, you know the scenes here are reminiscent of high-school cliques. Try to talk to strangers and you're met with blank stares at best and an hijo de puta at worst. That's probably why we needed the folks from Orlando's Body//Talk to join forces with Miami Paradise to show us that a good party builds community and fosters friendship. Aside from art and creative ice-breakers, musicians like Miami-based Triangles, Eons, and Native Youth, along with Orlando artists DVWEZ and Phil Santos, will fuel the social with dance tunes. 9 p.m. Friday, August 11, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.
Untitled (branches 1), 2011–12. Oil on linen
Courtesy of Toba Khedori
Lively Line at PAMM While museum quality paintings and sculpture can seem almost unattainable, we forget that so much of art is composed of the simplest of components: light, shadow, color, and line. The Pérez Art Museum is focusing on one of these for its Free Second Saturdays event, Lively Line. After exploring the museum's exhibits, soak up some inspiration from the likes of masters like Toba Khedori, and then play with line on your own with materials provided by the folks at PAMM. 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.
