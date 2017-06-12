Free Events in Miami This Week: Artist March, People Matter Fest, and Father's Day BBQ

EXPAND Courtesy of Island Tribe

You know that effortlessly fashionable friend you have who always manages to be too broke to pick up the bar tab, but looks like a Free People model with unlimited access to salon quality hair products? Yea, we can't figure that out either. But if you're trying to hit that sweet spot of boho-chic and bootylicious culture-crusader without sacrificing your groceries, we're here to help. Below you'll find events this week that will keep you seeing, eating, and grooving, even without designer funds.

Industry BBQ Party at Employees Only

1 p.m. Monday, June 12

You know a place will cater to your every need when it's called Employees Only. People in the biz know how to please one another with the best service, products, and prices. The South Beach eatery is the third venture of its kind, created by five industry vets with the mission of offering flawless everything. Built in 1929, the Coral House at the Washington Park Hotel is a perfectly charming location for a kickoff to the hottest season. The Industry BBQ Party, taking place on the off day of Monday, will offer $4 burgers, $2 hot dogs, $4 Zacapa punch, and $2 Peronis.

EXPAND Kei Miller Photo by Naomi / Courtesy of Books & Books

Kei Miller In Conversation with Aja Monet at Books & Books

8 p.m. Monday, June 12

One might argue that the best thing about Miami is how deeply it is infused with Caribbean magic. Kei Miller will bring some more of that steamy wonder of the islands to Books & Books with his new book, Augustown. Set in his homeland of Jamaica, the story recounts how one woman attempts to rise above the structures that bind her. Miller will speak live with New York native, poet, and educator Aja Monet, who cofounded the music studio Smoke Signals, which unites art and activism in Little Haiti.

EXPAND Alessandra Mondolfi

Artist March at RC Cola Plant

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Affectionately referred to as Electoral College President, Cheeto President, and Not My President, Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday, which also happens to be Flag Day. Some people might find this serendipitous or ironic, but Alessandra Mondolfi found it fit for a night of protest. With humble beginnings in our very own city, this now world-wide event will gather artists of all disciplines and stripes to fight against recent legislation to de-fund the arts, as well as to show solidarity with all movements fighting the general attack this administration has launched on inclusivity, education, and the environment. Now you can celebrate Flag Day doing the most patriotic thing possible: resisting.

Grand Opening of B-Side

10 p.m. Friday, June 16

Those of us who remember Wynwood's past as a barren square mile of random warehouse art spaces and weave shops are probably getting too old for the neighborhood's present. We ask ourselves things like Why do people want their faces to look like dogs? and What does "lit" mean? Well, the owner of Wood, one of Wynwood's hottest bars, understands you. That's why he's opening a bar dedicated to throwbacks. They're not just for Thursdays anymore, kids. The grand opening of B-Side will include a performance by Special Ed of "I Got It Made" fame, plus spins by DJ Ynot.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach

Havana Nights at Concrete Beach Brewery

7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 16 - 18

What would your dad enjoy more than sipping a cold beer between puffs of a fine cigar? How about chowing down on Cuban food and playing a few games of dominoes? To commemorate the launch of Concrete Beach's Havana Lager can distribution, the brewery is debuting a monthly party including your favorite Cuban pastimes. The first Havana Nights event will feature a live salsa band. Saturday brings a cigar pop-up shop, and Sunday gets dad's boo in the picture with free salsa lessons. In true Cuban fashion, be prepared to talk shit and wile away the hours on Caribbean time.

People Matter Fest at Athalie Range Park

1 p.m. Saturday, June 17

You don't need to listen to 103.5 the Beat to be familiar with Papa Keith. Since the beginning of his career, the native New Yorker has had his finger on the pulse of the hip-hop and Caribbean cultures that make the Magic City so uniquely itself. He's using that influence to make a positive impact on black communities in Miami through his People Matter Fest. Two city commissioners who helped organize the event are calling for a 24-hour ceasefire while families enjoy a father-son basketball tournament, a DJ battle, food trucks, local vendors, and art exhibits.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Ave Station

Bohofest at Ironside Miami

6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Miami Ironside isn’t yet a household name, but this gathering of Little River businesses fanning out from a center courtyard is soon to find a home even in your mama's mouth. This week, it will host BohoFest 2017, presented by Island Tribe & the Station West Palm Beach, offering free drinks and showcasing Ironside's businesses. Also expect the SnipTease Workshop from Krelwear: Artist Melodie Blaize of SnipTease will teach a DIY session that'll have you repurposing your rattiest old clothes into high fashion. The day will also include a pop-up market and food from Let’s Taco Bout It and others.

Father's Day BBQ at the Freehand

2 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Father's Day means the freedom to do Man Stuff. Like drink whiskey. Like cook a pig in a pit after injecting that pig with whiskey. Like drinking whiskey while eating whiskey from a juicy, slow-roasted pig. Even if your dad isn't Ron Swanson, he's sure to appreciate the Father's Day BBQ at the Freehand Hotel, which will offer chef Jimmy Lebron's menu of Johnny Walker-inspired fare to celebrate fatherhood. Because if you really want dad to know you love him, don't use words; use whiskey.

