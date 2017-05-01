Free Events This Week in Miami: Mental Suburbia, Eco-Theater Lab, and Free Comic Book Day

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all free. Enjoy what's new in town, from the Mental Suburbia album-release party at Gramps to the Eco-Theater Lab and Free Comic Book Day.

Wednesday: Mental Suburbia with Sophie Sputnik. Digital Cypher Photography

Mental Suburbia Album-Release Party at Gramps

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

Gramps' ladies' night, Lash, shows off South Florida's true talents of the feminine kind. So it's no surprise that when Sophie Sputnik, drummer of Broward duo Killmama, decided to go solo, Lash opted to celebrate her EP Mental Suburbia with live performances. Sure, you can grab those tunes on Spotify, iTunes, or Amazon soon enough, but first catch a few shows IRL, with opening soulful-sibling act Anastasia Max. Though the event is free, half the proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will benefit Courtland’s Connection, which supports sober living and recovery.

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

No matter your level, beginner or master, take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring a mat.

Wynwood Yard

Words & Wine at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3

Head to the Wynwood Yard for open-mike signup beginning at 8 p.m. Bands must be set up by 9. All musicians and artists are welcome, including drummers, acoustic players, hoopers, dancers, and jugglers. Enjoy wine and small bites from the Yard's resident food trucks while you watch the show.

"Dreams, Sarcasm, Cynicism" Exhibition Opening at Art & Design Gallery

7 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Art and politics are almost inextricable in Cuba, largely because the postrevolution government oscillated between brutally censoring artists and enthusiastically championing the arts. This is why looking at Cuban art can feel like peering into an alternate reality — movements such as Pop Art and Surrealism are recognizable enough but altered in a fundamental way. "Dreams, Sarcasm, Cynicism" showcases the work of Cuban artists Teo Beceiro, Octavio Cuellar, Cesar Beltran, and Luis Cabrera to demonstrate the evolution of Cuban art since the '70s.

Courtesy of Superhero Clubhouse

Eco-Theater Lab at Miami-Dade County Auditorium

10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7

We human residents of this floating rock in the cosmos need to honor Mother Earth through creative solutions for her survival and also through some laughter. Jeremy Pickard of the New York-based arts and environmental collective Superhero Clubhouse and Siren Arts are putting together an environmental theater experience. Eco-Theater Lab will offer guests the opportunity to discuss the threats of climate change and imagine a better outcome for the planet, along with some levity and hope. The labs, which last five hours each, are headed by local experts and hosted by comedic artists to keep the atmosphere light.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mac's Comics

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 6

If you picture comic-book fans as basement-dwelling teens who shun the light of day, your viewpoint is about to be changed. Through outdoor sales and events, Free Comic Book Day draws artists, fans, and casual browsers into the fresh air. Local shops such as Mac's Comics, A&M Comics, and Korka Comics will offer this year's batch of freebies as well as offer items for sale. Hialeah's Tattoos & Comics is adding Creature Entertainment and local illustrator Kenny Calderon to its roster. If you can't wait till Comic Con to wear your Iron Man costume, don it Saturday for the festivities. For more information, visit freecomicbookday.com.

