Free Events in Miami This Week: Daybreaker, Purple Cabaret, and World Wide Knit in Public Day

You have to get your kicks somehow, even if your recreational-drug fund was drained by your avocado-latte addiction. The struggle is real. Thankfully, there's plenty to do this week without needing to spend a pretty penny. Behold, Miami: free events to occupy you the next seven days.

Random Global Dance Improvisations at the Betsy Hotel

7 p.m. Monday, June 5

The movement of bodies in Miami Beach at night is something that inspires many a text session the morning after. But none will quite connect people like the movements at the Random Global Dance Improvisations event at the Betsy. The hotel will host pop-up performances by Peter London Global Dance Company in which cultures around the world will be revealed through random improvised dances.

Daybreaker Global Flow at Heart Nightclub

7 a.m. Tuesday, June 6

The best part about the workweek is that you don't wake up with toilet mouth after several hours of god-knows-what marinating from a night of drinking. So why not take advantage of such a gift? Daybreaker is all about sober fun and healthy living, and the movement is throwing a morning party to connect Miami early risers with NYC's a.m. party animals via a live stream. Alyx Ander will sling beats while free coffee, juice, and breakfast bites abound. All of this plus a performance from a surprise guest, all before you have to be at work in the morning? Sign us up (because RSVP is required).

Española Way Grand Reopening on Española Way

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

Lincoln Road Mall isn’t South Beach’s only walkable, car-free stretch. There’s the beautiful, quieter, and quainter Española Way. The street will be reopened this week by Mayor Philip Levine, the Miami Beach City Commission, and the Española Way Association. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, DJ Irie will perform at a block party. Rich in history and personality, Española Way is truly one of Miami Beach's loveliest slices of real estate.

June Film Cycle at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

Miamians have two options in the summer: Stay indoors or leave town to escape the sweltering hotbox we call home. If you don't have any grand travel plans, the films showing this month at Faena will provide a cool spot for free movies all about vacations. This Tuesday, Pauline at the Beach will transport you to early-'80s adolescence on the coast of France. Future screenings this month are Stranger Than Paradise, Y Tu Mamá También, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Cabaret Goes Purple at the Cabaret at Shelborne South Beach

8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11

The Cabaret at the Shelborne will celebrate our favorite Gemini, the Purple Prince himself. Performers — who happen to also be your servers and bartenders — will spend four nights paying homage to the music legend with renditions of songs such as "Purple Rain," "Do Me Baby," "Kiss," and "I Would Die for You." Aside from partaking of the usual offerings of upscale cocktails and delicious bites from chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, you can dance away the weekend with a nod to the man who made all of this funk possible.

Alexis Valdés at Hialeah Park

7 p.m. Friday, June 9

Alexis Valdés has a long job description: actor, producer, comedian, singer, TV host, screenwriter. The Cuban-born renaissance man has been in the biz since the '80s, with celebrated work in his native country, Spain, and Miami. You might know him from Seguro Que Yes or Ésta Es Tu Noche on local television. His show will no doubt be a treat for your abuelita, while the preshow music from DJ El Russo will keep you excited for another pan con bistec from the Cuban Guys food truck on premises.

Dive-In Movie Series at Surfcomber Hotel

8 p.m. Friday, June 9

Drive-ins have been the stuff of summer memories for decades, whether you're a sticky-fingered little monster, a horny teenager, or a lazy adult. For a truly Florida rendition of this American classic, head to the Surfcomber, where you can watch movies poolside. Every Friday this month, you can bring the kiddos for a family-friendly night of popcorn, mocktails, and films such as Finding Dory, Moana, and Inside Out. Need a little more imbibing while you're babysitting? The pool bar will serve liquor and beer for the big kids.

World Wide Knit in Public Day at Pérez Art Museum Miami

1 p.m. Saturday, June 10

If you've never heard of yarn bombing, you're not really hard-core. But you can one-up the punks this weekend by attending a knitting workshop presented by Fantastic Fibers Miami, a local arts collective that supports crafts such as weaving, felting, embroidery, wearable art, and fiber installation. Once you've learned the basics, you can make knit squares under the shade of PAMM's hanging gardens while feeling good about contributing to something truly anarchic: a yarn-bombing event. If you're already a seasoned badass, go enjoy the company.

