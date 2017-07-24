The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Photo by Karli Evans

There's still plenty of summer left, and if you've spent the past couple of months shielding yourself from paying for outdoor festivals and beach-day parking, we don't blame you. But things can be different this week. From Dadeland to Coral Gables to South Beach, jump from one air-conditioned place to another without squandering your pennies.

An Evening With Rob Casper and Matthea Harvey at the Betsy Hotel

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

O, Miami and the Betsy Writer's Room both work tirelessly to cultivate local literary culture that links the Magic City to the rest of the nation and the world. This week, they've joined forces to present An Evening With Rob Casper and Matthea Harvey. Casper is the head of the Library of Congress Poetry and Literature Center, and Harvey is a poet living in Brooklyn. P. Scott Cunningham, director of O, Miami, will lead a discussion with Casper about the state of poetry in the United States, followed by a poetry reading from Harvey.

Movie in the Street at Downtown Dadeland

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26

In a city where daytime heat feels like it's melting your entire being, nocturnal activities are necessary. Because movies require darkness (accompanied by a convenient ten-degree temperature drop), Movie in the Street at Downtown Dadeland is the perfect summer pastime that doesn't require six-inch heels and a 21+ state ID. It's a monthly affair, and this round's selection is Moana: Disney's animated tale based on Polynesian mythology of a young woman seeking to persuade a god to give back a goddess' heart to save her village. Admission to the screening is free, and parking is free with validation from one of the shops or restaurants in the neighborhood.

Flagzine at the Standard Spa

6 p.m. Thursday, July 27

You know the National Anthem you and your classmates would half-heartedly screech in school? You know only about a quarter of the lyrics, which Caín Press took as an opportunity to engage in some cutups with one of America's most sacred texts. If that seems sacrilegious to you, just think of all the destruction of natural resources and stealing of lands and peoples the U.S. has engaged in since its inception, and channel some righteous dissidence into handmade flagzines of patriotic poetry. Then chill with the folks from Exile Books in the lush gardens of the Standard hotel.

BraSoul at Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

If you're a fan of Seu Jorge's mellow Bowie covers or Tiago Iorc's easygoing pop, you'll enjoy Brasoul, a Miami group dedicated to Brazilian jazz. The band has performed throughout Miami since its inception in 2013. Singer Paloma Dueñas has a soulful, Amy Winehouse-style delivery that can be smooth and airy or deep and sultry. The band ranges from a two-piece to a quintet, so get ready to be surprised at this free show in Wynwood.

Loft Hop at the Filling Station

7 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Ever been to a house party where there's one kid pretending to be a DJ in the living room, a bunch of people standing around in the kitchen, a small group of smokers on the patio, and not much else going on? Loft Hop is trying to be the opposite by providing the house party of your dreams. Three lofts will host three distinct performers inside three themed rooms, one of which includes a virtual-reality experience. Handcrafted cocktails and good views round off a night you won't regret ditching your friend's house for.

Escribe Aquí Summer Celebration at the Betsy Hotel

7 p.m. Thursday, July 27

To celebrate the Betsy's summer program of Ibero-American writers composing in various languages, Escribe Aquí is throwing the Summer Celebration, with paella, poetry, and performances. Author Pablo Cartaya, two-time Fulbright winner Chantal Acevedo, and actor/playwright Teo Castellanos are only a few of the artists scheduled to perform at the Miami Beach hotel, which is quickly becoming a cultural and philanthropic hub.

Miracle Mile Celebrates

6 p.m. Friday, July 28

If you've been avoiding the construction miring Miracle Mile, now would be a good time to brave it. The Business Improvement District of Coral Gables is celebrating one more finished block of the high-end mall's revamp. There will be food, limited-time deals from surrounding shops, a fashion show, and a raffle for items valued at $250. The upscale block party will go down between Douglas Road and Galiano Street on Miracle Mile, so you can at least act rich until the sun goes down.

Friday Nite Live at Gramps

11 p.m. Friday, July 28

A beloved venue of general revelry and routine counterculture activity? Check. Tasty drinks that don't leave you broke and feeling despondent about our imminent downfall as a society? Check. Local bands performing a variety of rock music for your listening pleasure? Check. You've got the makings of a sweet Friday night with Drawing Bored, Negative Spin, and Off Orbit. Don't be afraid to rock out, Miami.

