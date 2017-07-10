Free Events in Miami This Week: Meet Miami, Overtown Music and Arts Festival, and MegaRumba

Photo by Karli Evans

We're approaching July's midpoint, which means we're halfway through the summer months. For many of you you're either just coming back from blowing your savings on a fancy vacation or trying to save pennies for an impending trip. You've got your priorities in order, so we're here to help ease the burn of summer boredom with free events everywhere from Wynwood to Overtown to Doral. So enjoy the Magic City before you jet set your way out of here.

Tournament Tuesday at Concrete Beach

8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11

If you've got a competitive side that's only fed by beer and exhibitionism, then you're in luck — Concrete Beach Brewery has a new weekly event and it involves duking it out with other beer snobs and nerds (we mean that affectionately). Since your Tuesday night is probably unmarred by social obligations, come out and play games from SocialX. Leave the nonchalance for your Netflix and chilling, though — at tournament, you either go big or go home.

Lunch With Art at Bailey Contemporary Arts

12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12

Pompano Beach's Bailey Contemporary Arts offers exhibitions, workshops, and residencies for artists. That's a lot of resources, space, and time allotted to a group of folks not used to on-the-clock excess. The museum has now added to its roster the weekly program Lunch With Art, presumably to feed the starving artists out there. You can either bring your own lunch or grab some food at BCA's café, which offers Blooming Bean Coffee, while spending time in the galleries. Each week will feature speakers, hands-on activities, or music plus a chill space to gather your thoughts.

EXPAND Photo by Alex Veliz / @LegendaryAlex

Meet Miami at Tank Brewing Co.

9 p.m. on Friday, July 14

The Magic City is bewitching outside its sandy ocean rim. That's why the folks at the event company Beyond South Beach are luring you to Doral with a gathering of local vendors, food, music, and art. Twisted Fork Kitchen will bring the grub, Atomik will provide the live art, and Emkay and Magic City Hippies will perform live. So if you've been living like a tourist lately, head to Meet Miami at a brewery based right here at home.

Overtown Music and Arts Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, July 15

Headliner Marketing Group has spent the past three years gradually revamping a festival that has graced one of Miami's most historic neighborhoods for more than half a decade. This year, it doesn't seem necessary to mess with a good thing. The musical lineup includes CeeLo Green, Keyshia Cole, R&B duo Ruff Endz, and RL, with Monica serving as a guest host. No more than a block and a half away from the main stage, you'll find food, local art, and activities for the kids. The festival will be between NW Second and Third Avenues and NW Eighth and Tenth Streets.

MegaRumba at Mana Wynwood

3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15

Countries are important and everything, but what's more important than you, right? July 20 usually marks the celebration of Colombia's Independence Day, and MegaRumba has celebrated that occasion in the past, but why let Colombians have all the fun? This year, the party asks you to celebrate your independence with a mishmash of Latin cultures at a big ol' party. Never mind that you still live with your parents; register on Eventbrite for a free shot of aguardiente, cheer to Los 5 and Locos por Juana, and do you, Ms. Independent.

EXPAND Jellyfish in Palau, whose unique ecosystem may be at risk due to climate change. Photo by anthonioo & Mei-Ling / Flickr

Stephanie Wakefield at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15

If you've ever pictured what Miami will be like in 30 years, you've probably already ventured into Stephanie Wakefield's topic for her upcoming lecture at the ICA. In a world teetering on the edge of the destruction of our climate, society, and even life as we know it, where do we find the potential for adaptation, the possibility of experimentation and transformation, and even the ability to thrive? Wakefield's scholarship will guide you through this territory and more, with a concentration on art-making and theory.

Urban Apothecary Launch Party at Inhale Miami

7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15

Despite what Western medicine insists, the doctor doesn’t always have a cure for what ails you. Delray holistic healers Banyan House and Inhale Miami are stepping in to assist you in your quest for good health. The two are merging and launching the Urban Apothecary in Miami. The opening night is themed A Midsummer Night's Dream and will include live harp music and drumming, a DJ, an herb-heavy booze bar, trance light therapy, massage, free acupuncture, and information about treatments the apothecary will offer. It’s pretty much a dream come true for those in need of a little self-care in the middle of a steamy, likely stale Miami summer.

EXPAND Photo by José Pacheco Silva

Studio Tour and Brunch at 749 Art Studios and Gallery

1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16

ArtCenter/South Florida has provided workspace for scores of artists over the years, allowing them the place and allotting them the time and resources to craft their visions into reality. Many notable alumni, including Rosa Naday Garmendia and Jose Pacheco Silva, still support the organization and will be featured at the upcoming Alumni Studio Tour and Brunch at 749 Independent Artist Studios and Gallery. And for those not in the know, there's the Seventh Avenue Sunday Art Walk in that area to hit up after you brunch.

Missing Book Launch and Reading at Gramps

7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16

Before going to prison for eight and a half years, Luis Felipe Garcia was an artist, musician, and all-around big personality. His stories were legendary in the Miami art scene. While he was locked up, he used his almost unbelievable tales as writing fodder, creating surreal, fictional short stories and novels. Now he's clean and back in society, and releasing Missing, a series of short stories on Jitney Books. The launch and reading will include a live performance by experimental musician Dino Felipe and DJ sets by Oly and Otto Von Schirach.

