The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Neo-Nazis are marching in the streets, Mercury is in retrograde, and the sun will disappear from the daytime sky in a week. It's OK to be a little overwhelmed, but you don't have to escape with a therapeutic shopping spree or a night of expensive diversions. See a free movie Tuesday in South Miami and free music Saturday in Coral Gables and Wynwood, or head to Miami Beach for National Rum Day this Wednesday or a pool party over the weekend. You've got options, so don't despair.

Bride of Frankenstein at Tea & Poets in the Shops at Sunset Place. It isn't quite Halloween yet, but that's no reason not to start building the hype. You can see it as costume inspiration, childhood nostalgia, or a look into Mary Shelley's secret fears of motherhood: Either way, Bride of Frankenstein is a classic horror flick made all the better by local brews, wine, or your favorite tea served steaming-hot a few feet from the screen. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., #126, South Miami; 786-216-7201; teaandpoets.com. Admission is free.

National Rum Day at the Angler's Resort. The sweet nectar of the Santería gods, rum is not a beverage for the weak. Whether you drink it with Coke or in a piña colada, light or spiced, the experience of consuming this spirit is better in the company of others. You can celebrate the sticky liquor on National Rum Day at the boutique Angler’s Hotel with $2 mojitos, Hemingway daiquiris, rum and tonics, and rum cake lollipops to cushion your belly for all of that booze. Enjoy the cheap drinks while watching a screening of the film The Rum Diary, based on a story by Hunter S. Thompson. 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com. Admission is free.