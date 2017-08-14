The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Neo-Nazis are marching in the streets, Mercury is in retrograde, and the sun will disappear from the daytime sky in a week. It's OK to be a little overwhelmed, but you don't have to escape with a therapeutic shopping spree or a night of expensive diversions. See a free movie Tuesday in South Miami and free music Saturday in Coral Gables and Wynwood, or head to Miami Beach for National Rum Day this Wednesday or a pool party over the weekend. You've got options, so don't despair.
Bride of Frankenstein at Tea & Poets in the Shops at Sunset Place. It isn't quite Halloween yet, but that's no reason not to start building the hype. You can see it as costume inspiration, childhood nostalgia, or a look into Mary Shelley's secret fears of motherhood: Either way, Bride of Frankenstein is a classic horror flick made all the better by local brews, wine, or your favorite tea served steaming-hot a few feet from the screen. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., #126, South Miami; 786-216-7201; teaandpoets.com. Admission is free.
National Rum Day at the Angler's Resort. The sweet nectar of the Santería gods, rum is not a beverage for the weak. Whether you drink it with Coke or in a piña colada, light or spiced, the experience of consuming this spirit is better in the company of others. You can celebrate the sticky liquor on National Rum Day at the boutique Angler’s Hotel with $2 mojitos, Hemingway daiquiris, rum and tonics, and rum cake lollipops to cushion your belly for all of that booze. Enjoy the cheap drinks while watching a screening of the film The Rum Diary, based on a story by Hunter S. Thompson. 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com. Admission is free.
Photo by Nick Harborne
Summer Crafts and Concerts at Madewell. The Prism Creative Group has been busy pumping us full of Miami culture this summer. This time around, they're gifting us a performance by Venezuelan songstress Manu Manzo, sweets by Elsie's Flour Shop, and food from Fufi Restaurant in the last installment of the Summer Crafts and Concerts Series. Madewell is hosting the intimate concert and will offer attendees 20 percent off any purchases made during the event, so you can get a new pair of jeans to match your culturally conscious consumption. 6 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Madewell, 714 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-8079; madewell.com. Admission is free with RSVP to rsvpmiami@madewell.com.
Whisky Wisemen Third Thursday at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House. You get another chance to mitigate the negativity of your drinking problem with a positive impact at the Whisky Wisemen Third Thursday Launch. Instead of drinking a bottle of Jim Beam at your desk, head to Coconut Grove, meet the connoisseurs behind the Miami Chapter of the Canadian-founded organization, and feel good about the 10 percent of your bar tab that will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade, a nonprofit that promotes education, financial stability, and health. Various whiskey brands are presented at each event, so you might even learn a thing or two. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com. Admission is free.
Remy Z
Photo by Ron Navarrette
Summer Funk by Soundbite at Titanic Restaurant & Brewery. It would be pretty hard to take an L on this one: You've got a funk and blues band getting busy all night, an intimate bar with good grub and homemade beer (try the chicken wings and brown ale), plus close proximity to other bars to stumble to after the music is over and Titanic closes. As long as you can avoid drunkenly hitting on someone or texting your ex, you're pretty much guaranteed a good night. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Titanic, 5813 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-667-2537; titanicbrewery.com. Admission is free.
We Love the '90s Pool Party at the Raleigh Hotel. If you're a local who doesn't like house music, you've probably attended pool parties and felt a mixture of mildly debilitating anxiety and complete boredom. Now you can jump on the '90s-revival craze and enjoy some chlorination with strangers at the We Love the '90s Pool Party. DJs Myke Dilla and Tillery James are bringing throwbacks to the swanky Raleigh Hotel, but don't expect any VIP vibes — this one is for us regular folks. Noon Saturday, August 19, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Folktale San Pedro
Photo by John DiMatrioni
Dream Lab Volume 1 at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl. Instead of risking freshman vomit and the smell of stale beer in your apartment, head to Dream Lab's Volume 1 party, organized to provide the low-key house-party vibe but with less stress and no underage drinking. You can get a manicure from Porn Nails; play Mario Kart on a comfortable, slightly musty couch; or space out in front of an art installation. DJs Gami and Palm Trees will spin before bands Folktale San Pedro and Left Handed Jacket perform. Free beer, Jell-O shots, and punch will be available while supplies last, so get there early. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-575-9160; brooklynvintageandvinyl.tumblr.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com; $5 at the door.
Live Graffiti at Wynwood Shop. Sure, you can go to Wynwood and see lots of graffiti on abandoned walls, on the walls of galleries, on the walls of respectable shops and restaurants, on the sidewalks — well, you get the idea. But how often to you get to see all of these works of art in the making? Trust Wynwood Shop to give you the opportunity. Get there a little early to also check out the free opening of pop artist Michael Perez. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Wynwood Shop, 196 NW 24th St., Miami; 954-338-0520; wynwoodshop.com. Admission is free.
