Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival Launches at Esplanade Park

Ahoy matey, have ye a brand new eye patch and nowhere to wear It? Are ye disappointed that there is no new Pirates of the Caribbean movie coming out this summer? Are ye suffering the affects of scurvy? If ye answered "aye" to any of these questions, the first annual Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival just might be the event for you. If you have scurvy you might want to go to the doctor first, but after that, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., head to Esplanade Park on the New River in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.
The Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival is all ages with plenty of activities for the kiddos including face painting, arts and crafts, and a children’s area with a large climb aboard pirate ship where they can channel their inner Jack Sparrow. Adults will also have plenty of options to choose from. There will be a beer garden, food vendors, a competition to find the best rum in Fort Lauderdale, and pirate costume contests for humans and pets. For seafaring types, there will be a paddle board race in an attempt to see who in Fort Lauderdale can paddle their plank the best.
Pirates have long had a special connection with South Florida. Almost as soon as European explorers came to our peninsula there were pirates right behind them ready to plunder with a merry, "yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum" and ever since then pirate themed festivities have popped up. In 1967 Pirate's World opened up in Dania, which not only had pirate themed rides but also drew classic rock legends like Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, and The Grateful Dead. If you grew grew up in Miami in the '80's you likely spent hours playing video games at Pirate’s Theme Center off of Coral Way.
This newest celebration of pirates spun out of the Rotary Club's annual pirate themed raft race where hand crafted rafts and pirate row boats would sprint to see who had the speediest seaworthy craft. This year's race will also have trophies for most pirate-like craft, most creative craft, most pirate-like crew, and best branding craft, but there will be an entire day of peglegged and hookhanded activities surrounding the raft race.
Best of all, because times are tough for pirates in the 21st century, you will not have to dig into your booty to attend — there is no admission charge. But all proceeds collected from vendors and activities will go towards The Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale's 1090 Foundation, which provides college and vocational scholarships for deserving local High School Seniors and funding for community service projects.
Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival. 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; ftlpiratefest.com. 954-424-0731. Admission is free.
