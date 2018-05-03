Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival Launches at Esplanade Park

Ahoy matey, have ye a brand new eye patch and nowhere to wear It? Are ye disappointed that there is no new Pirates of the Caribbean movie coming out this summer? Are ye suffering the affects of scurvy? If ye answered "aye" to any of these questions, the first annual Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival just might be the event for you. If you have scurvy you might want to go to the doctor first, but after that, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., head to Esplanade Park on the New River in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Pirate Festival is all ages with plenty of activities for the kiddos including face painting, arts and crafts, and a children’s area with a large climb aboard pirate ship where they can channel their inner Jack Sparrow. Adults will also have plenty of options to choose from. There will be a beer garden, food vendors, a competition to find the best rum in Fort Lauderdale, and pirate costume contests for humans and pets. For seafaring types, there will be a paddle board race in an attempt to see who in Fort Lauderdale can paddle their plank the best.