The Five Most Anticipated Films at Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival 2017

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is right around the corner. Kicking off Friday, the event will screen a vast assortment of films from around the globe, from wartime dramas to comedic heist movies. In particular, the small fest has put together an impressive slate of documentaries. There’s almost too much to choose from, which is why New Times is shining a spotlight on some of the most interesting selections in the lineup. Here are our five most anticipated films at FLIFF.

1. Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World. You might not have heard of Link Wray, but you’ve definitely heard his song “Rumble.” So did Iggy Pop, Steven Van Zandt, and nearly every other rock icon. You might also not have known that Wray, as well as many other talented musicians in rock bands, was Native American. Opening FLIFF, the documentary Rumble tells the story of these indigenous rockers, illustrating their talents and the struggle to work in a difficult industry in an unkind country. The film will screen at Hard Rock Live, which, as a rock 'n' roll-themed venue located on the Seminole Tribe's land, is the best possible place. 5 p.m. Friday, November 3, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood.

2. The Thin Yellow Line. Film fans know the true mark of an expert storyteller is the ability to weave drama from the most mundane events. Case in point: This film, which counts Guillermo del Toro as a producer, is about a crew of guys painting lines on a highway, and it’s probably the most exciting thing you’ll see at FLIFF. Of course, it isn’t just any highway: It’s a 124-mile stretch of desert road in the sweltering heart of Mexico. They have less than 15 days to finish the task. You would never do such an job. Watch what happens to the guys who did. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at Cinema Paradiso Hollywood, 2008 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.