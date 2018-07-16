Florida Supercon 2018 Brought Cosplayers, Wrestlers, and Multi-Universe Fans Together

Florida Supercon 2018 began with a ribbon cutting ceremony early Thursday afternoon. Holding the scissors was a Brooklyn kid who was bullied and teased for being different; he was 90% deaf. Like so many con attendees, he just wanted to be stronger than they made him feel and have a place in the world.

That kid was Lou Ferrigno, better known as the muscular star of the hit '70s show The Incredible Hulk.

Ferrigno was a fitting ambassador to kick off the event, showing that comic books, anime, manga, sci-fi shows and films, and video games are and have been sources of inspirations for outsiders for a very long time.

Once again this year, that inspiration manifested itself at Supercon in the form of amazing costumes, friendly competitions, welcoming panels, and entertaining Q&As with celebrity guests.

The traffic and parking problems that plagued the con last year, Supercon's first event at the Broward Convention Center, were by and large things of the past. The shuttle buses running to and from the lots around the area were relatively smooth and efficient.

The beauty of a place like Supercon is that fans can enjoy the more than 600 hours of programming over the course of the four day weekend — or they can simply sit on the carpet in circles and chat. They can make new friends at the costume contests or in the video game room. After all, kicking ass with tortoise shells and power up stars in Mario Kart will never get old.

William Shatner at Florida Supercon 2018. Carina Mask

Among the standout events at Supercon this year were its comedy-driven panels. Drunk on Disney with Dana Snyder was off the rails, and anything involving a list of the worst anything is going to get goofy, as was the case with improv group Halo Kitty’s Worst Supervillains countdown in the social room.

Steal That Voice – After Dark brought some of the brightest voice acting talent to the world of R-rated films as they read lines from 300 and Bridesmaids. Imagine lines from Deadpool read in the voice of Christopher Walken and another actor responding in the high-pitched Italian accent of Super Mario and you start to get the idea. The jokes can be dirty or they can be awkward, but when it comes to nerd humor, they're always sincere.

The main draw for many fans are the celebrity appearances. While those are almost always fun and giddy thrills, the true value of this con lies in the interaction with other geeks and nerds. Bonding over shared embarrassments and opinions at a Doctor Who panel on the second floor, an hours long D&D game with strangers in one of the game rooms on the third floor, or realizing you’re not the only fan of Tusken Raiders from Star Wars on the escalator going down to the first floor is what keeps South Florida coming back for more.

Still, for fans in specific niches, the celebrities delivered. For instance, Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series from the '90s stopped by for an engrossing chat. As genuinely interesting as his tales might be, Conroy’s appearance means so much more to the fans who consider his work voicing the Dark Knight as the definitive onscreen performance, surpassing even the live action films.

Carina Mask

Bringing all these worlds together in one gloriously campy, nutty, and completely absurd package was the nightly Florida Supercon Championship Wrestling, or FSCW.

Friday night, for example, April O’Neill of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hosted while Jean-Baptiste Zorg from 1997’s The Fifth Element and Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty provided some very funny commentary from the side of the ring and through the overhead speakers. The championship match was between Deadpool and Skeletor in a fight no one ever thought they would see, while a Battle Royale later on found Rey from The Force Awakens duking it out with Team Rocket and Mortal Kombat’s Mileena.

It was weirdly entertaining even for non-wrestling fans, perhaps in part because it was all so silly and good-natured. The wrestlers even paid some fan service, like when Kylo Ren made a surprise attack on Rey, keeping her from winning the match.

Being a nerd is a way of life, and might honestly be the only path to world peace. Supercon felt like a truly inclusive space, with no hate aside from shitting on decisions made by writers to kill a favorite character or anger at an entire movie. (Fuck The Last Jedi.) Within its conference rooms and hallways, it truly is a place of respect and acceptance.

John Barrowman at Florida Supercon 2018. Carina Mask

Perhaps no one embodied that better than John Barrowman, star of Arrow, Doctor Who, and Torchwood. Best known to fans as either the nefarious Malcolm Merlyn or the irresistible charmer Captain Jack Harkness, Barrowman was not only one of the biggest celebrity draws of the weekend, but by far the most outrageous. While another captain, James T. Kirk, otherwise known as William Shatner, brought more bodies to the Main Stage of the Grand Ballroom, Barrowman was unmatched in his energy.

After having to cancel last minute his appearance at Supercon 2017 for an emergency operation (the details of which he shared in a hilarious story), Barrowman vowed to make this year’s do-over extra special. Sashaying onto stage in a sparkling TARDIS dress and glittering silver heels, Barrowman spent the hour making his fans fall in love with him all over again. He regaled the crowd with what was essentially stand-up comedy and very adult double entendres.

He made the most of the Q&A portion, too, either flirting or messing with fans. “Shark Attack 3 is the biggest piece of shit,” he said holding in his hand the DVD a fan brought along, “but it bought my first house.” (He then humped the DVD before returning it.)

The defining moment of his set was his beautiful and uncomplicated message about being proud of who you are and standing up for the right to do so. Like Ferrigno and Barrowman, it is actors, directors, writers, and characters in so many films and TV shows that have been shining examples to fans globally, showing the power of embracing our differences and what others may see as weakness, but are really our strengths.