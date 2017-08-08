Miami Graphic Designer Suggests How to Fix Florida's Hideous New Driver's License

Other than your credit cards, no piece of plastic in your life gets seen more often than your driver’s license. If you’ve grown tired of the static orange-and-green layout in use for nearly a decade, you’re in luck: The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles began issuing a new license design last week.

The new design is certainly busier than the last version. Instead of a faded ocean horizon hovering beneath an orange overlay, the background of the new design is a diagonally oriented rendering of the Florida state seal in pastel pinks, blues, oranges, and greens. The card uses ultraviolet ink and includes three versions of the license photo, and includes other innovations aimed at preventing fraud.

Not everyone loves the new look. Like Miami graphic designer Angel Acevedo, who decided to start his own project to redesign the Florida license earlier this year. Acevedo, cofounder of ACVDO & Co., was inspired to experiment with the graphic layout of the dated license when his wife needed to renew her license to reflect a name change.