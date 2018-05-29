Felipe Esparza Gets Funny and Nasty as Host of Ultimate Miami Comedian Competition

Felipe Esparza recently observed via Twitter that comedians who tell clean jokes are usually downright nasty off stage. But he believes it's more honest to let loose with the off-color stuff, he tells New Times: "When a comedian is blue, he's not lying to you. He's telling you what kind of person he is so you can stay away."

Where Esparza falls on the spectrum of nasty comedians is subjective, though his jokes certainly get edgy.

"I don't have to, but the character I play onstage does curse," he says. And he tackles some delicate subjects such as hard drug use and domestic violence, but he finds that most audiences aren't offended by his style. Of course, it's always easier to laugh when the story is about the comedian themselves; Esparza often tells jokes about how his father used to whip him as a child, for example.