Faena Art's Biennale of Moving Images Brings Global Culture to Miami Beach

EXPAND Emily Wardill, I gave my love a cherry that had no stone, 2016. Installation view at Biennale of Moving Images, Faena Park. Photo: Oriol Tarridas

Clad in all-white garb, with matching bandana and panama hat, Alan Faena is the namesake behind the city’s most upscale hotel, Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Together, he and his wife and close collaborator, Ximena Caminos, launched the Faena District to house the North American operations of Faena Art during Art Basel Miami Beach in December, 2016. Their most recent project played host to the 15th annual Biennale of Moving Images, an “un-curated” exhibition comprising video, installation, and performance pieces.

Originally created for The Centre d’Art Contemporain Geneve, the show traveled from Switzerland to the sands of Miami Beach for a festive local debut. Of the 28 pieces in the show, seven were specifically selected for venues at Faena Bazaar and Park. Located in vacant storefronts, unused garages, and courtyards these pieces appropriate unconventional spaces for site-specific installations. The remaining batch of films will be shown at special screenings at the hotel and bazaar through the end of the month. All are free and open to the public.

EXPAND Pauline Boudry & Renate Lorenz, Silent, 2016. Installation view at Biennale of Moving Images, Faena Bazaar. Photo: Oriol Tarridas

“I like to say that we [Faena Art] are like the Jenny Holzer of Miami,” Caminos quipped at the show’s opening, referencing the installation artist known for light projections and LED signs. “We always like to do things from a slightly different point of view than the rest of the local art world.”

Unlike most established festivals, the Biennale of Moving Images features commissioned pieces produced with no specific curatorial theme. In Red Gold, Karma Ashadu presents a short, experimental narrative on the economic and social context of palm oil production in Nigeria. For the British filmmaker, the piece is not only a meditation on his Nigerian roots, but serves as both a celebration and an indictment of the country’s working-class values and political realties.

EXPAND Karimah Ashadu, still from Red Gold, 2016. Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève, and Faena Art. Courtesy of the artist

Rene Boudry and Renate Lorenz’s Silent takes a more tongue in cheek tack on gender. The film opens with a reinterpretation of John Cage’s 1952 score 4’33’’, where performers are instructed to not play their instruments for the duration of the piece.

Navigating the Biennale’s crowded opening was a who’s who of the South Florida art world. Iranian-American photographer Iran Issa-Khan, collector Kathryn Mikesell, and others, mixed and mingled as they traversed the Faena Bazaar and Park’s narrow corridors and stairways to view the various installations in their entirety.

The show stands out amongst Miami's art landscape as a glittery foreign import. The diverse roster of films push the boundaries of experimental films and the site-specific installations bring forth a new way of experiencing and curating art. For Faena, the show constitutes a re-introduction to the local art world after their highly publicized debut last December.

The Biennale’s opening is just the district’s first in a crowded programming schedule that includes large-scale installations, sculptures, performances, and much more. But for a split second on that breezy Miami Beach evening, it seemed that the Faena’s dream of creating bridge between North and South America was slowly starting to take shape.

Biennale of Moving Images Screening Schedule

Thursday April 20

Kerry Tribe, Exquisite Corpse, 2016, 51 min. Courtesy of the artist and 1301PE, Los Angeles.

7 p.m. at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Friday April 21

Yuri Ancarani, The Challenge, 2016, 67 min. Courtesy of the artist. Presented by Juan Barquin, New Times writer and film critic.

8 p.m. at the Faena Bazaar Patio, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Saturday April 22

Massimo D’Anolfi & Martina Parenti, L’Infinita Fabbrica del Duomo, 2016, 121 min. Courtesy of the artist. Presented by Alastair Gordon, Contributor Editor for Architecture and Design at Wall Street Journal.

7 p.m. at the Faena Hotel Screening Room, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Sunday April 23

Jillian Mayer, You’ll be Okay, 2014, 4 min loop. Courtesy of the artist.

Paris Kain, Love. Serve. Remember, 2016, 4 min. Courtesy of the artist.

Jenna Hasse, Soltar, 2016, 24 min. Courtesy of the artist and Louise Productions.

Bertille Bak, Usine À Divertissement (Entertainment Factory), 2016, 20 min. Courtesy of the artist and Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève.

Alessio di Zio, Genesee, 14 min., and Sioux Rapids, 15 min. Courtesy of the artist.

8 p.m. at the Faena Bazaar Patio, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Friday April 28

Boris Miti?, Once Upon a Nothing, 2016, 60 min. Courtesy of the artist.

7 p.m. at the Faena Hotel Screening Room, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Yuri Ancarani, The Challenge, 2016, 67 min. Courtesy of the artist.

8:30 p.m. at the Faena Hotel Screening Room, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Saturday April 29

Bodil Furu, Mangeurs de Cuivre, 2016, 81 min. Courtesy of the artist.

7 p.m. at the Faena Hotel Screening Room, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Sunday April 30

Kerry Tribe, Exquisite Corpse, 2016, 51 min. Courtesy of the artist and 1301PE, Los Angeles. Featuring Kerry Tribe in conversation with Franklin Sirmans, Director of Pérez Art Museum Miami, and Ximena Caminos, Artistic Director and Chair, Faena Art.

8 p.m. at the Faena Bazaar Patio, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

All events are free and open to the public; RSVP before the event at faenaart.com.

