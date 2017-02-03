Eyes on Miami: Usher, Diplo, Maria Menounos Party in Miami

Seth Browarnik and Maria Menounos World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

January 27

Pegasus Magazine & Pegasus World Cup Invitational Launch at Komodo: The stars aligned at Komodo Restaurant & Lounge as Belinda Stronach of the Stronach Group and Seth Browarnik of World Red Eye hosted the debut party for the first-ever published Pegasus Magazine issue, as well as the launch of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The highly anticipated celebration brought together stakeholders, socialites, and famous faces including Maria Menounos, Carson Kressley, and Sidney Rice. DJ Cassidy was on hand to set the vibe with a mashup of hits that kept everyone mingling all night long.

Patrick & the Swayzees World Red Eye

January 28

Cherry Pop Saturdays at Sidebar: Sidebar was the place to be at for an epic live performance by Patrick & the Swayzees. The Cherry Pop attendees and the Swayzees left nothing but sweat and tears of joy on the floor.

Diplo World Red Eye

Diplo and Carnage at Story: Following an epic performance at Life in Color earlier in the night, Diplo continued the madness and pumped out an insane set at Story.

Joey Fatone World Red Eye

Joey Fatone’s 40th Birthday at Ora Saturdays: Former *Nsync member Joey Fatone celebrated his 40th birthday with an over-the-top bash at Ora Saturdays.

Karen Martinez, Juanes, Usher, Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Karolina Kurkova World Red Eye

Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2017 at Gulfstream Park: It couldn’t have been a more perfect day at the races as a crowd of stakeholders, celebrities, socialites, and others came together for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at the Stronach Group-owned Gulfstream Park. The race featured a highly anticipated matchup between California Chrome and Arrogate. Multiplatinum-selling artist Thomas Rhett was the headlining performer on race day, making waves by performing the fastest-rising single of his career, “Star of the Show.” E! News host Maria Menounos was on hand reporting live on NBC on race day, covering all the fashion, entertainment, and celebrities at the race. More than 10,000 guests were in attendance, including actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, actor Aaron Paul, musician Juanes, Kiss' Gene Simmons, model Karolina Kurkova, and NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka. Saks Fifth Avenue, official fashion partner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, hosted a pop-up beauty boutique offering touch-up glam services to guests and set up fashion installations around the track.

Purple, Zoey Dollaz, and Migos World Red Eye

January 29

Migos, Zoey Dollaz, Fabolous, Carnage, Odell Beckham Jr., and Sidney Rice at LIV on Sunday: It was another epic edition of LIV on Sunday as Migos, Zoey Dollaz, Fabolous, Odell Beckham Jr., and Sidney Rice came out to cap off the week in epic fashion.

Anya Freeman, Tim Powers, and Lexïng Zhang World Red Eye

Rosé Brunch at Nautilus: Sunday brunch took a festive turn with lots of bubbly and delicious entrées at Nautilus.

Brianna and Alexandre Addolorato World Red Eye

Sundays at the Deck at Island Gardens: It was a lovely, cool Sunday night under the stars with live music and cocktails by the water at the Deck at Island Gardens.

Zoey Dollaz World Red Eye

January 30

Zoey Dollaz at Rockwell Mondays: Zoey Dollaz helped ring in the week with an epic performance for partygoers at Rockwell Mondays.

Adam Sosnick and Kris Humphries World Red Eye

January 31

Kris Humphries at Stand Up Tuesdays at Ricky’s South Beach: Atlanta Hawks star Kris Humphries joined partygoers for some laughs at Ricky’s South Beach during the Stand Up Tuesdays comedy night.

