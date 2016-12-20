Eyes on Miami: Usain Bolt, Trina, OMI Party in Miami

Carnage, Tyson Beckford, & DJ Khaled World Red Eye

Sunday, December 4

DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration with Floyd Mayweather, Future, Fat Joe, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & A$AP Rocky at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday Art Basel edition was out of control as DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday with friends including Future, Fat Joe, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Carnage, Skrillex, Tyson Beckford, Jim Jones, A$AP Rocky and Jonathan Cheban.

Monday, December 5

Heineken “Save Your Seat” Campaign to Support Restoration of Miami Marine Stadium at Komodo: This year, Heineken committed to refurbishing the Miami Marine Stadium with the help of its influential friends, who drove record-breaking interest in this cause. As a result, the city of Miami recently approved a $45 million bond to make rebuilding the stadium a reality. To thank them for their help, Heineken gifted David Grutman, DJ Khaled, Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Jonathan Cheban, Tyson Beckford, Elle McPherson, Peter Tunny, Cedric Gervais, Craig Robbins, Harmony Korine, and more with two stadium chairs pulled from the stadium, which they then shared with the world via Instagram, Snapchat and more.

Wednesday, December 7

Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour Hosts Isra Shah of Ethan K Handbags: Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour hosted Isra Shah, Marketing and Merchandising Manager for Ethan K Handbags, at a reception in honor of Lauren Geduld and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Guests enjoyed brunch bites and mimosas as they viewed the latest collection of custom and exotic handbags from Ethan K, while they shopped in our holiday gifting suite curated by Saks At Your Service Stylist Kimmie Sussman-Bridges.

Thursday, December 8

Cash Cash at Just Dance at LIV: LIV was overflowing with party goers ready to rage as Cash Cash took over the decks and provided nothing but a dope EDM set and high energy all night.

Courtney Love at Ricky’s: Singer Courtney Love joined party goers in kicking back at South Beach’s new hotspot Ricky’s on Thursday night.

Trina’s Birthday Celebration at STORY: Thursday night was one for the books as the Diamond Princess, Trina, celebrated her birthday with a blowout bash at STORY.

Friday, December 9

Seaspice 3 Year Anniversary: You'd expect nothing less than an over-the-top affair to celebrate the third anniversary of Seaspice. VIPs, recurrent patrons and Miami insiders, including Real Housewife Alexia Echevarria, came together to celebrate the occasion with bubbly by Dom Perignon, Moët Hennessy and Louis Roederer, passed hors d’oeuvres and a special performance by two-time Latin Grammy-nominated musical sensation, Adriana Lucía. The songstress performed her hits Olvidarte es Imposible and Lleguaste Tu. After the show guests continued the celebration while the DJ provided dance music well into the night. The evening celebrated a momentous milestone for the riverside hotspot that has welcomed the likes of Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Jay Z, David Beckham, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Lebron James.

Saturday, December 10

OMI at ORA: OMI stole the show on Saturday night as he sang his hit single “Cheerleader” to party goers at ORA.

Usain Bolt & Jermaine Dupri at Rockwell Saturdays: Usain Bolt and Jermaine Dupri joined party goers in turning up at Rockwell Saturdays.

Sunday, December 11

Wayne & Cynthia Boich, Jesse Palmer & Matt Brooks Host Brunch Benefitting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Bazaar Mar: Miami philanthropists Wayne and Cynthia Boich, TV personality Jesse Palmer, and Alchemy founder Matt Brooks joined forces for a cause with an exclusive Brunch at Jose Andres’ newest concept, Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell. Guests including Lennar CEO Stuart Miller, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning, Dave Grutman, and Chris Paciello sipped on Armand de Brignac Champagne while enjoying a lavish brunch which featured delectable items from the famed chef’s new restaurant while coming together for a great cause. The event also featured flowers from Karla Events. The $5,000 per couple brunch raised over $100,000 with 100% of the proceeds from the brunch benefitting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Boich, Palmer and Brooks presented a check with the funds raised to Dr. Stephen Nimer, the Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tuesday, December 13

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the December Edition of “The List”: Ocean Drive magazine hosted an exclusive cocktail celebration paying homage to the top influencers contributing to the ever evolving scene in South Florida with the December edition of “The List”. The event took place at Seaspice drawing over 100 VIPs. List honorees and their like-minded guests enjoyed a beautiful evening on the river while sipping cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and savoring tastings from Kiki On The River.