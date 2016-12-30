menu

Eyes on Miami: Uncle Luke, MadeinTYO, GTA Party in Miami

Eyes on Miami: Snoop Dogg, A$AP Ferg, and Floyd Mayweather Party in Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eyes on Miami: Uncle Luke, MadeinTYO, GTA Party in Miami

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 9:45 a.m.
By World Red Eye
Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho
World Red Eye
A A

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 19

Caudalie Boutique Spa Grand Opening in Brickell City Centre: Caudalie, the French Vinotherapie skincare line, celebrated the official opening of its second brick-and-mortar location inside Brickell City Centre with a VIP reception. Beauty and fashion influencer Camila Coelho hosted the evening, welcoming brand enthusiasts from all over South Florida to visit the new boutique spa and enjoy a sensory experience with exclusive gifts, custom nail-art manicures by Vanity Projects, music by DJ Sasha Lauzon, hors d’oeuvres and wine from the Caudalie family vineyard, Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte.

Frank izquierdo, Celene Gee, Isabela Rangel & David Grutman, Rachael Russell, and Natalie Gee
Frank izquierdo, Celene Gee, Isabela Rangel & David Grutman, Rachael Russell, and Natalie Gee
World Red Eye

December 21

Style Saves, GEE Beauty, & IGK Present Get Glam: IGK and the GEE Beauty girls extended an invitation to guests to join them in benefitting Style Saves with blowouts, haircuts, makeup, brows, and lashes for one day only in their new location in Sunset Harbour.

Eyes on Miami: Uncle Luke, MadeinTYO, GTA Party in Miami
World Red Eye

Upcoming Events

December 22

GTA at LIV- Dynamic duo GTA gifted the LIV crowd this holiday season with its unique sounds and sick musical style on Thursday night.

Shir Ibgui and Elyse Simek
Shir Ibgui and Elyse Simek
World Red Eye

Hyde Beach Thursdays: Hyde Beach always sets the mood for a quality night out with friends involving endless delicious booze and bites.

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell
Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell
World Red Eye

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell’s Birthday Celebration at STORY: Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell returned to STORY last night for an unforgettable birthday celebration where he joined party goers for a night of dope beats and an epic party atmosphere.

Rachel Ariel
Rachel Ariel
World Red Eye

December 23

Rockwell Fridays:Rockwell kicked off the holiday weekend with DJ Prankstisci spinning and party goers dancing the night away.

Sander Van Doorn
Sander Van Doorn
World Red Eye

Sander Van Doorn at STORY: Sander van Doorn returned to STORY with a high energy set that got party goers in the holiday spirit as they were letting loose and getting naughty until the sun came up.

Irina Handaria
Irina Handaria
World Red Eye

December 26

Magnum Mondays at STK: STK was packed with partygoers who enjoyed a night full of delectable dishes and cocktails.

MadeinTYO
MadeinTYO
World Red Eye

December 27

MadeinTYO at Favela Beach at WALL: MadeinTYO shut it down at WALL’s epic Favela Beach party with a dope live performance that partygoers will never forget.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Wall Lounge
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3131

www.wallmiami.com

miles
STK Miami
More Info
More Info

1100 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-722-7888

togrp.com/restaurant/stk-miami-me

miles
Story Nightclub
More Info
More Info

136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-538-2424

www.storymiami.com

miles
Rockwell Miami
More Info
More Info

743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-793-3882

rockwellmiami.com

miles
Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel
More Info
More Info

1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.hydebeach.com

miles
LIV
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4680

www.livnightclub.com

miles
Brickell City Centre
More Info
More Info

700 Brickell Ave.
Miami, Florida 33131

305-521-1616

brickellcitycentre.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >