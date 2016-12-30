Eyes on Miami: Uncle Luke, MadeinTYO, GTA Party in Miami
|
Camila Coelho
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
December 19
Caudalie Boutique Spa Grand Opening in Brickell City Centre: Caudalie, the French Vinotherapie skincare line, celebrated the official opening of its second brick-and-mortar location inside Brickell City Centre with a VIP reception. Beauty and fashion influencer Camila Coelho hosted the evening, welcoming brand enthusiasts from all over South Florida to visit the new boutique spa and enjoy a sensory experience with exclusive gifts, custom nail-art manicures by Vanity Projects, music by DJ Sasha Lauzon, hors d’oeuvres and wine from the Caudalie family vineyard, Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte.
|
Frank izquierdo, Celene Gee, Isabela Rangel & David Grutman, Rachael Russell, and Natalie Gee
World Red Eye
December 21
Style Saves, GEE Beauty, & IGK Present Get Glam: IGK and the GEE Beauty girls extended an invitation to guests to join them in benefitting Style Saves with blowouts, haircuts, makeup, brows, and lashes for one day only in their new location in Sunset Harbour.
|
World Red Eye
December 22
GTA at LIV- Dynamic duo GTA gifted the LIV crowd this holiday season with its unique sounds and sick musical style on Thursday night.
|
Shir Ibgui and Elyse Simek
World Red Eye
Hyde Beach Thursdays: Hyde Beach always sets the mood for a quality night out with friends involving endless delicious booze and bites.
|
Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell
World Red Eye
Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell’s Birthday Celebration at STORY: Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell returned to STORY last night for an unforgettable birthday celebration where he joined party goers for a night of dope beats and an epic party atmosphere.
|
Rachel Ariel
World Red Eye
December 23
Rockwell Fridays:Rockwell kicked off the holiday weekend with DJ Prankstisci spinning and party goers dancing the night away.
|
Sander Van Doorn
World Red Eye
Sander Van Doorn at STORY: Sander van Doorn returned to STORY with a high energy set that got party goers in the holiday spirit as they were letting loose and getting naughty until the sun came up.
|
Irina Handaria
World Red Eye
December 26
Magnum Mondays at STK: STK was packed with partygoers who enjoyed a night full of delectable dishes and cocktails.
|
MadeinTYO
World Red Eye
December 27
MadeinTYO at Favela Beach at WALL: MadeinTYO shut it down at WALL’s epic Favela Beach party with a dope live performance that partygoers will never forget.
