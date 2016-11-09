Eyes on Miami: Tyson Beckford, Kenny Scharf, Desiigner Party in Miami

Javier Martin World Red Eye

Wednesday, October 26

Valli Art Gallery Presents Javier Martin’s “Blindness” Exhibition Opening at Toys for Boys: Spanish artist Javier Martin has a thing or two to say about the way we see things. The visual artist’s commentary on superficiality is a valuable life lesson tidily tied up in a bow. And in an effort to celebrate his bold vision, Toys for Boys opened its doors to Martin and Valli Art Gallery for his solo exhibition “Blindness.” His Blindness Light series, for example, uses beautiful portraits in which the eyes are blocked by neon lights in an effort to teach us about how we as a society have forgotten how to look any deeper — about social blindness. On another end, his works with deconstructed Louis Vuitton bags include rifles and grenades to speak to an internal struggle for the materialistic and our desires for what he calls “dreamy objects,” making them weapons for personal destruction. Perhaps the most obvious message was in 100 Dollar, a hundred-dollar bill with a mirror where the face of Benjamin Franklin would normally be placed, which confronts the viewer with his or her own idea of the power of money. The exhibition, which is now open to the public in the Toys for Boys gallery in Wynwood, was feted during a private opening hosted by partners Jetsmarter. Some 200 VIPs were in attendance for the rare treat of an evening with the artist. Guests sipped Dobel tequila cocktails while engaging in a discussion with Martin.

Thursday, October 27

Carnage at Just Dance at LIV: Carnage got the club going crazy, adding another unforgettable night to LIV’s over-the-top Halloween weekend lineup.

The Art of Fun Screening & Conversation With Artist Kenny Scharf and Filmmakers Malia Scharf and Max Basch at Faena Rose: Faena Rose hosted an exclusive work-in-progress showing in the Faena Hotel’s private screening room of The Art of Fun, an upcoming documentary about iconic artist Kenny Scharf codirected by his daughter Malia Scharf and Max Basch. Following the film, Kenny, Malia, and Max all joined for an insightful conversation, moderated by Miami-based artist Oliver Sanchez, and answered questions from the audience.

Friday, October 28

Afrojack at Komodo Fridays: It was another classy Friday night for the gorgeous people of Miami, along with EDM superstar Afrojack, to wine and dine at the decadent Komodo.

All Gold Everything Halloween Party at Delano: Delano South Beach kicked off Halloween weekend with its annual All Gold Everything Halloween Party at Delano Beach Club, featuring an evening of glamour, entertainment, and awe-inspiring costumes.

Mase at Heat vs. Hornets Game at Hyde AA Arena: Rapper Mase joined fans in cheering on the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Hornets at Hyde AA Arena.

Young Artist Initiative Presents Design and Its Dimensions at the Moore Building: The Young Artist Initiative (YAI), Miami’s newest artist-driven concept, welcomed more than 2,000 attendees to its curated sensory exhibition, "Design and Its Dimensions" at the Moore Building. Guests included Craig Robins, president and CEO of Dacra; Anna Williams, vice president of Design Miami; Silvia Barisione, curator of the Wolfsonian-FIU; Walid Wahab, president of Wahab Construction; Tiffany Chelster, curator at Dacra; John Stuart, director of Miami Beach Urban Studios; and Ana Linares, designer at Ana Linares Design.

Saturday, October 29

Desiigner at Story: Story was on another level Saturday night as rapper Desiigner took over the stage and gave Halloween partygoers a treat they'd never forget.

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s Eighth-Annual Halloween Ball: Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s Eighth-Annual Halloween Ball was spooky, sexy, and everything in between. Guests including film director Michael Bay, former NFL star Jeremy Shockey, and DJ Cedric Gervais were among the partygoers who donned unique looks to celebrate All Hallows' Eve.

Locust Projects Smash & Grab: One part raffle, one part kickin’ party, the annual Smash & Grab fundraiser at Locust Projects showed off more than 120 artworks by local, national, and international artists, including Bhakti Baxter, Katie Bell, Roberto Behar & Rosario Marquardt, Jillian Mayer, Emmett Moore, and Typoe. South Florida art collectors convened at Locust Projects’ Design District gallery space for a slice of the action, where participants buzzed with anticipation as their names were called for the raffle, inspiring a race for works from some of the top artists today. The event, one of Locust Projects’ largest fund drives, fuels the organization’s innovative exhibitions and programs for the coming season. The atmosphere was electric as attendees composed their wish lists and eagerly waited for the raffle to begin.

Sunday, October 30

Sisqó at Secret Sin Sundays at Wall: Sunday night at Wall was a total blast from the past as Sisqó stopped by to give an epic performance.

Travis Scott, Jim Jones, Giancarlo Stanton, A.J. Ramos, and Quavo of Migos at LIV on Sunday: Travis Scott put on quite the show as he hosted LIV on Sunday, Halloween-style. Scott gave an epic performance with Quavo of Migos that had revelers including Jim Jones and MLB stars Giancarlo Stanton and A.J. Ramos vibing out until the early morning.

PL0T | Poplife Presents Bob Moses “Never Enough” Tour 2016 at the Hangar: Celebrating the night of all things eerie, PL0T | Poplife presented an incredible performance from the duo Bob Moses, which stopped at the Hangar on the Never Enough tour. The pair's sweet sounds wowed the crowd, keeping everyone on their feet going wild the entire show.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Nightmare on the Beach 2016 Día de los Muertos: Nightmare on the Beach offered 1,400-plus guests a unique outdoor nightclub experience where they joined the "dead," who were awakened from their eternal sleep to share the celebrations while raising money for South Florida children. The Halloween celebration also featured multiple themed pavilions and tents, costumed performers, a tribute to Día de los Muertos, and other amazing activations. All attendees enjoyed a top-shelf open bar — including Patrón, Patrón XO Café Incendio, Ultimat Vodka, and Pyrat Rum — and food tastings from some of Miami’s best restaurants and caterers, such as Bodega, Tequiztlan, Fuel Food, Delicious Catering, Poseidon, Lique, Sweet, Nectar, Titi’s Treats, Cake Lounge, and Koffee Kult. In addition, guests enjoyed Copper Cane wines, La Croix sparkling water, Aqua Hydrate still water, Nysus beer, and Italian sparkling wine from Tita Italia Wines. DJs Patrick Pizzorni and Marcos Noel put on a one-of-a-kind musical performance.

Monday, October 31

Halloween Freak Show, With Tyson Beckford, PartyNextDoor, Migos, and Zoey Dollaz at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell Mondays transformed into the Halloween Freak Show in celebration of All Hallows' Eve, bringing out famous faces such as Tyson Beckford, PartyNextDoor, and Zoey Dollaz.

