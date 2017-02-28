Eyes on Miami: T.I. and Big Sean Party in Miami

Alex Fernandez and Erika Xand World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 17

Deux Twins at LIV: Friday night at LIV went wild when the Deux Twins took over the decks and put out a killer set that drove the crowd crazy with double the trouble.

Skam Fridays at Wall: Skam Fridays brought that Miami heat all night long.

Curated Showroom Soft Opening Celebration: Car enthusiasts came from near and far for the soft opening of the all new Curated Showroom. Curated is in the constant pursuit of pairing the world's greatest automobiles with the world's greatest collections. They buy, trade and sell only very specific cars including Lamborghini Countach, Diablo and Miura models, Ferrari Challenge models, supercar models from 1980’s – 1990’s and a few Jaguar E-Types.

February 18

Boombox at Basement Miami: Offering everything from ice skating to bowling to arcade games and photo booth fun, Basement is always a good time.

E11even Celebrates Third Anniversary With Big Sean: All eyes were on Big Sean as he took over the stage for an insane performance to celebrate E11even's third anniversary.

Mynt Saturdays: Partygoers let loose and paraded around Mynt Saturday night.

Ora Saturdays: What’s better than sparkling champagne? A night at Ora where you turn up together and have DJ Subzero throwing hits at you.

The Deck at Island Gardens Celebrates First Anniversary: Mehmet Bayraktar, Michael Capponi, Eric Milon, and the whole Deck team threw a memorable party in honor of the past year’s success. The night featured welcome cocktails and live entertainment and celebrated the birthday of beloved executive chef Alfredo Alvarez. Among the more than 1,200 in attendance were noted Miami Beach locals Lisa and Lenny Hochstein, Marc Bell, and Sir Ivan Wilzig. In addition to the Deck’s already stunning view of downtown Miami, there were also superyachts in excess of $900 million at Island Gardens for the second-annual Superyacht Miami show, the exclusive edition of Yachts Miami Beach.

Beauty Bomb at Atelier Posh: Atelier Posh salon is the MiMo District’s newest addition to the stylish and vibrant neighborhood on Miami’s Upper Eastside. Founders Belen Enriquez and Pilar Revoredo plan to welcome new and established clientele by curating complimentary spa days for local influencers and tastemakers. What better way to say welcome than with a full day of delights? The first edition of these series of events, Beauty Bomb, was hosted by Veronica Gessa. VIP guests enjoyed a yoga class by Bikram Hot Yoga 305, Candela refreshments, bites by Bunnie Cakes, and a fabulous gift bag full of beauty products. After a long day of pampering, guests were ready to say, "Hello, Gorgeous," and pose for photographs.

T.I. at Story: Story welcomed T.I. back into the house, and he took over and amped up the night. The crowd got wild and had no intention of leaving before dawn.

February 20

Ace Hood at Rockwell Mondays: Revelers capped off Presidents' Day by enjoying an epic performance by Ace Hood at Rockwell Mondays.

