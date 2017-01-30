Eyes on Miami: Steve Aoki, Travis Pastrana, Jason Derulo Party in Miami

World Red Eye

January 19

Alexander Mijares “Off the Canvas” Unveiling of Sculpture Series at the Sacred Space Miami: Acclaimed artist and dedicated philanthropist Alexander Mijares unveiled his first sculpture show, “Off the Canvas,” at the Sacred Space Miami, produced by Karla Conceptual Event Experiences. This is the first time Mijares has exhibited sculptures in a show. For years, Mijares created 2D pieces on a flat canvas; he began to wonder what the back would look like, and this inspired him to begin creating sculptures. The pieces in “Off the Canvas” are all bronze and made from scratch.

Typoe, Brook Dorsch, Joseph Berg, and Alma Gonzalez World Red Eye

PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social Featuring Native Youth: Guests came out to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to enjoy its monthly series Third Thursday: Poplife Social. Visitors enjoyed a live performance by indie R&B artist Native Youth, set to the backdrop of Biscayne Bay. As the sun set, PAMM members gathered in the Third Thursday Lounge for complimentary drinks provided by Beck’s Urban Canvas and Kim Crawford. Guests also enjoyed art-making on the terrace and participated in a scavenger hunt for coveted Poplife Presents and FM Festival concert tickets.

Zedd and Jason Derulo World Red Eye

January 20

Zedd and Jason Derulo at Story: Partygoers, including singer Jason Derulo, found clarity in the sweet sounds of Zedd Friday night at Story.

Zedd and David Grutman World Red Eye

Zedd at Komodo Fridays: The lounge kicked off the night with DJ Arkitekt on the turntables. Komodo and Komodo Lounge were in high spirits with special surprise guest DJ and producer Zedd.

Jade Finlayson and Nicki Skordilis World Red Eye

January 21

Craft Social Club Saturdays: Craft Social Club rang in the night with DJ Dalton making the drinks and revelers flowing across the club with nonstop smiles.

World Red Eye

E11even Saturdays: Partygoers glowed and sparkled at E11even Saturdays as they danced around to the sounds of DJ Brklyn.

Amanda Khalil and Andrea Restrepo World Red Eye

Rec Room Saturdays: Rec Room was feeling alive as the ladies let loose all night to the sounds of Jessica Who.

Steve Aoki and Mike Posner World Red Eye

Steve Aoki and Mike Posner at LIV: You know it’s going to be an epic night when Steve Aoki graces the decks of LIV. Mike Posner joined him for some cake throwing and epic shenanigans.

Travis Pastrana and Fredrik Johnsson World Red Eye

The Race of Champions (ROC) Miami VIP Driver Celebration at East, Miami: The Race of Champions (ROC) made its U.S. debut at Marlins Park this past weekend. The world’s best race came to America’s fastest city as Marlins Park was transformed into a cutting-edge racetrack that hosted motorsport champions from Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, Rally X, and Action Sports. ROC Miami featured racing’s biggest stars – including Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Vettel, Helio Castroneves, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Felipe Massa, David Coulthard, and Tom Kristensen. But it was one of Miami’s fastest residents, Juan Pablo Montoya, who claimed victory Saturday to earn the coveted title of Champion of Champions. To celebrate, ROC and its official hotel partner — East, Miami — hosted a VIP Driver Party. With a DJ, Latin tambores music, and dancers, the party was a festive affair as VIP guests mingled and enjoyed craft cocktails atop the 20,000-square-foot pool deck overlooking downtown Miami.

Jessica Quiles, Elieena Kim, and Paulina Lempicka World Red Eye

January 23

Heat vs. Warriors: It was an epic night at Hyde AA Arena Monday as partygoers celebrated a Miami Heat win against the Golden State Warriors.

