Eyes on Miami: Snoop Dogg, A$AP Ferg, and Floyd Mayweather Party in Miami

World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 15

Lenny Niemeyer’s 2017 Collection Preview at Muse Sales Gallery: Property Markets Group and S2 Development hosted a private preview of award-winning swimwear designer Lenny Niemeyer’s 2017 collection at the Muse Sales Gallery in Sunny Isles Beach. This prestigious event included a luncheon catered by a well-known personal chef and a runway show, which introduced the high-end collection. In 1991, Niemeyer started her own brand and opened her first store in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro. Now the brand has 19 stores throughout the country, in addition to 180 multi-brand stores that also carry the brand. The event brought together members of the fashion and real estate communities, who celebrated the launch of Niemeyer’s upcoming collection and the progress of Muse Residences.

Jenny Lopez World Red Eye

Aristocrazy Holiday Shopping Extravaganza: Aristocrazy hosted its Holiday Shopping Extravaganza event at Aventura Mall where guests were treated to an evening of fine jewelry, delectable bites, endless champagne and tunes by DJ Blondie. The event was hosted by Miami Influencer, Jenny Lopez, who dressed to par featuring several of her favorite Aristocrazy pieces. Guests included a mix of local fashion bloggers, media members and shoppers. A percentage of proceeds were donated to Special Olympics Florida – Miami Dade County.

A$AP Ferg World Red Eye

December 16

Moët & Chandon Celebrates Bright Night Magnum Launch with A$AP Ferg & DJ Whoo Kid at LIV: Moët & Chandon celebrated their Bright Night Magnum campaign launch with an epic performance from A$AP Ferg and set from DJ Whoo Kid at LIV.

Snoop Dogg World Red Eye

Snoop Dog at Ora: Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg made an epic appearance and brought his usual wild fun to Miami’s newest hotspot Ora. The club was packed with partygoers dropping it like it was hot all night long.

World Red Eye

Q&A Fashion for Breakfast at Cecconi’s: The latest edition of the Fashion for Breakfast series at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House featured native New Yorker and fashion visionary Patricia Field. Field joined Tara Solomon to discuss her esteemed costume designs for film and television as well as her ambitious plans for her future as a designer.

The Chainsmokers World Red Eye

December 18

Diplo, the Chainsmokers, and Tyson Beckford at Story: Back at Story for another insane night, Diplo took over the decks and gave his loyal ragers an EDM set they wouldn’t forget. The epic night also included Tyson Beckford’s birthday celebration and the Chainsmokers joining in on the Sunday fun.

Floyd Mayweather World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather, Jim Jones, Gerald Green, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: Floyd Mayweather, Jim Jones, Gerald Green, and Zoey Dollaz joined partygoers to close out the weekend with a bang at the legendary LIV on Sunday at Fontainebleau. Endless bottles kept the party going strong until the sun came up.

Tyson Beckford World Red Eye

December 19

Tyson Beckford’s Birthday Celebration at Rockwell Mondays: Tyson Beckford joined the packed house of partygoers at Rockwell to celebrate his birthday and kick off the week with some wild fun.

Ginger Harris World Red Eye

#SawgrassHoliday Fashion Blogger Collaboration: Miami’s hottest fashion bloggers took their talents to the Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills for a fun-filled afternoon of holiday shopping. Kelly Saks, Annie Vazquez, Grace Dopico, and Ginger Harris made it their mission to hunt down a few must-have holiday looks at the mall’s outdoor luxury collection, currently dressed in glistening holiday decor, to inspire shoppers to capture moments of holiday cheer.

Vera Wong, Carlee Komer, & Sharon Divens World Red Eye

Veuve Clicquot Rich Presents Fusion at the Miami Beach Edition: Veuve Clicquot partnered with the Miami Beach Edition and Scott Hauser for the latest installment of Scott’s "Fusion" Party, which has been happening on Miami Beach for over ten years. Guests enjoyed sounds from DJ Bonnie Beats and the Veuve Clicquot Rich dancers' performances while the bubbles were flowing at Tropicale by the Edition Pool.

Luma De Melo World Red Eye

December 20

Lou Noyama Launches Glam Collection in Miami: Lou Noyama, Brazilian haute couture label, which debuted its Glam collection during Miami Art Basel, in an exclusive partnership with the Surf Lodge pop-up store, is now available for purchase in the U.S. The demand generated during the art fair inspired the designer to open its first showroom in downtown Miami. The official opening took place in an intimate VIP preview hosted by Lou Noyama. The Glam collection incorporates Noyama's designer artistry and handmade technique into elegant gowns, skirts, jackets, and gorgeous one of a kind clutches.

