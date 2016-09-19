Eyes on Miami: Questlove, Miguel, and the Game in Miami

Cynthia Callaway, Sam Halpern, Patrick Richards, and Ariel Juver World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



Wednesday, September 7

Belvedere Bartender Roadshow at W South Beach: Belvedere Vodka hosted key bartenders from South Florida at the W South Beach at a lavish lunch event. Following the meal, bartenders shifted into the Living Room, where a detailed Belvedere education session was conducted by the global director of education. Immediately following the session, attendees created their own version of Spritz cocktails using farm-fresh ingredients.

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Cultured Magazine Celebrate the Art of Fashion: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted 100 of Miami’s top female influencers for a champagne brunch and fashion presentation celebrating the Art of Fashion, one of the season’s most highly anticipated events. In collaboration with Cultured Magazine, the luxe affair was cohosted by Suzy Buckley Woodward, Criselda Breene, Christina Getty, and Gigi Ganatra. Guests previewed the newest collections and pieces by top designers, including Balmain, Pucci, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and Valentino, while enjoying champagne and curated canapes by James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein.

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate the Art of Fashion: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive magazine kicked off the highly anticipated fall fashion season with their own Art of Fashion event. This year, Neiman Marcus partnered with the next generation of Miami philanthropists: PAMM Contemporaries, the United Way of Miami-Dade Young Leaders, and the Young Philanthropists of Baptist Health. The evening celebrated fall with a runway fashion show MC’ed by Lisa Petrillo, entertainment and lifestyle correspondent for CBS 4. The fashion show showcased fall fashion trends, including velvet, high-shine metallics, ripe berry shades, florals, skirts that move, bomber jackets, and adorned shoes. More than 500 of Miami’s socialites and trendsetters slipped on their stilettos for an evening of fashionably fun activities throughout the store. Guests enjoyed a braid bar by GlamSquad, a red-lip bar by YSL Cosmetics, and a Miami Marlins pop-up offering a chance to win tickets and batting practice. Guests also enjoyed striking a pose in the South Beach Photo Booth while wearing floral crowns by DolceFlor.com, as well as visiting the Laguna House lounge. Bites were provided by Bulla Gastrobar, STK Miami, and Neiman Marcus’ own Mariposa Restaurant, and cocktails came courtesy of Fleur de Lis Vodka and gold-medal-winning wines from Veritage Miami’s Best in Glass Wine Challenge.

Thursday, September 8

Miami Make-a-Wish Ball Kick-Off at InterContinental Miami: InterContinental Miami hosted a kick-off party for the 22nd annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball in the InterContinental Miami’s Bay Front Ballroom. The event, held for the Ball’s top donors and curated by InterContinental Miami, was hosted by Robert Hill, Gala Host and General Manager of InterContinental Miami; Shareef Malnik, Gala Chairman and Chairman of the Board for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and owner of The Forge Restaurant & Wine Bar; and Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida – the trio affectionately known as the “Three Amigos.” The 22nd annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball will be held Saturday, November 12, 2016.

Saturday, September 10

An Evening of Love Bollywood Style at Private Key: The fall social season officially kicked off with an exciting evening of dancing, dining and drinking in Bollywood fashion. Over 200 guests danced the night way at the Private Key Club in Wynwood. The event celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of the Women’s Committee Big Brothers Big Sisters. Since its inception, The Women’s Committee of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lori Brener Scholarship Fund has awarded 17 scholarships to deserving “Littles” who are now pursuing their educational goals at various universities. The evening also honored two time Super Bowl champion Darrin Smith, a former “Little” of the program and now a Big Brother. Guests indulged in extraordinary cocktails and a dinner buffet by prominent chef Les, along with an open bar, and danced the night away to the sounds of Silent Revolution.

Bad Boy Reunion Tour After Party with Ruckus at STORY: Ruckus lived up to his name as he caused quite a commotion at the decks of STORY, playing a perfect set that had party goers raging all night long.

E11EVEN Saturdays: Party goers took to E11EVEN for a Saturday night entailing copious drinks and sexy, entertaining dancers.

El Tucán Saturdays: El Tuc?n was filled with electric energy as guests came out to enjoy live entertainment and stellar food.

Miguel at Rockwell Saturdays: Rockwell was lit on Saturday night as party goers, including singer Miguel, kicked back and celebrated the night with endless bottles and babes.

Questlove at BOOMBOX at Basement Miami: Questlove took over the DJ booth and blessed the crowd at Basement‘s epic BOOMBOX party.

Sunday, September 11

The Game, Jim Jones, and Jacquees at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday consistently caps off each week with an epic night out. Last Sunday, The Game, Jim Jones, and Jacquees all came out to let loose and LIV it up with fellow party goers.

Wednesday, September 14

Ferrari Fort Lauderdale VIP Challenge Test Day at Palm Beach International Raceway: The Ferrari Fort Lauderdale Race Team, along with Garrett and Stuart Hayim and Ronnie Vogel of Ferrari Fort Lauderdale, hosted a VIP Challenge Test day for special clients with a keen interest in racing and the Ferrari heritage. Participants took to the track at Palm Beach International Raceway (PBRI) and put the 458 Challenge EVO to the test for an exhilarating driving experience, with the Ferrari Challenge Race Crew onsite to lend a hand and expert guidance for the revved up occasion.

