Eyes on Miami: Pitbull, Shemar Moore, and Karolina Kurkova Party in Miami

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Wednesday, November 2

Brickell City Centre Opening Celebration: A little rain didn’t stop Pitbull from performing for 1500 Miami VIPs celebrating the grand opening of Brickell City Centre. Brickell City Centre (BCC) is the new, massive retail, business, and residential development in downtown Miami’s Brickell district. BCC closed down S. Miami Avenue for the first time in the city’s history for private concert event. After Mr. 305 closed his performance, New York legend Susanne Bartsch kicked off a bacchanal, and tricked out the mall at Brickell City Centre in her signature style. The BCC development is home to EAST Miami, two residential towers, REACH and RISE as well as two office towers. The three story retail complex is anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue with nearly 70 retail stores including Audemars Piguet, Intermix, Mirto, Chopard, Adolfo Dominguez, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Armani.

YoungArts Backyard Ball Kick-Off with Max Mara at The Miami Beach EDITION: In celebration of Max Mara’s third consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the YoungArts Backyard Ball performance and gala, Max Mara hosted an exclusive Resort 2017 runway show at The Miami Beach EDITION. The city’s most stylish influencers were privy to the luxury brand’s latest resort wear collection on the hotel’s La Vista Terrace, while YoungArts alumna Clare Semes (2010 Winner in Music) played the classical violin along with Sarah Peters, violinist, of New World Symphony. YoungArts President and CEO Carolina Garcia Jayaram shared remarks about the organization’s exciting ongoing public programming and its signature National YoungArts Week punctuated by the annual Backyard Ball gala and after-party on January 14, 2017. Beverage sponsorship was provided courtesy of Absolut ELYX and Perrier Jouet.

Thursday, November 3

Kevin Lyttle, Shemar Moore, & Bill Bellamy at WALL Thursdays: WALL was on another level Thursday night as Kevin Lyttle performed for a crowd full of party goers including actors Shemar Moore and Bill Bellamy.

Bal Harbour Shops Collectors Weekend: Bal Harbour Shops hosted its first luxury watch and car show, titled Bal Harbour Shops Collectors Weekend. This exclusive four-day event showcased rare and limited-edition watches from the Shops’ top luxury retailers, alongside an exhibition of prized show cars and new models. The unprecedented luxury timepiece and car show gathered discerning collectors, as Bal Harbour Shops brought together not only an array of the most coveted timepieces and exotic and vintage cars, but also a summit for expert panels, and distinguished industry veterans. Watch journalist Keith W. Strandberg, who is the editor-in-chief of Revolution USA and also a contributor to Worth, the New York Observer, Wired and Variety, among others was brought on-board as the official host and MC for the special events. Even rocker Tommy Lee came out to gape at the goods.

PAMM Ulla von Brandenburg Artist Dinner with Chloé at Soho Beach House: Perez Art Museum Miami kicked off its celebration for the opening of "Ulla von Brandenburg: It Has a Golden Sun and an Elderly Grey Moon" with a private dinner in honor of the artist Soho Beach House hosted by Chloe. Guests enjoyed a reception with delectable hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails, followed by an intimate dinner in the rooftop penthouse under the stars. "Ulla von Brandenburg: It Has a Golden Sun and an Elderly Grey Moon" presents a large-scale installation in the museum’s double-height gallery. Her works reference theater, magic, occultism, color theory, and early 20th century Hollywood cinema to question notions of social power and hierarchy. The exhibition is organized by Perez Art Museum Miami Assistant Curator Maria Elena Ortiz and is presented by Chloe, with support provided by Knight Foundation.

The WKND #atMDD The Ultimate Dressing Experience: In celebration of The WKND #atMDD, social media’s top influencers tried on the season’s hottest looks featuring brands located in the Miami Design District and created their own photoshoot at memorable locations throughout the neighborhood.

Friday, November 4

A-Trak at LIV: A-Trak brought out a huge crowd to LIV and yet again impressed party goers with his demanding presence and dope sounds.

Bill Bellamy & Shemar Moore at Rockwell Fridays: Party goers, including Shemar Moore and Bill Bellamy, hit up Rockwell for an unforgettable party that lasted into the early hours of the morning.

The Chainsmokers at STORY: The Chainsmokers didn’t let party goers down as they tore up the airwaves of STORY with their biggest hits.

The WKND #atMDD At The Table with MC Kitchen + Michael’s Genuine: MC Kitchen and Michael’s Genuine hosted a special brunch for the top social media influencers in celebration of the Miami Design District’s The WKND #atMDD.

Saturday, November 5

Craft Social Club Saturdays- DJ KillaKa5 was throwing down killer jams, keeping the party alive on Saturday night at hotspot Craft Social Club.

Tuesday, November 8

Nina’s House Launch Celebration at The Confidante: Nina’s House celebrated its opening Tuesday night with a launch event at The Confidante Miami Beach. Guests, including Miami Heat star Justise Winslow and former NBA superstar Alonzo Mourning, gathered at the poolside outpost to sip on fresh pressed cocktails and enjoy bites provided by Chef Richard Hales of Bird & Bone.