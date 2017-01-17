Eyes on Miami: Olivia Culpo, King Bach, and Teyana Taylor Party in Miami

Carnage, Mo Garcia, and NGHTMRE World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

January 5

NGHTMRE, With Carnage, King Bach, and Amanda Cerny at Just Dance at LIV: Just Dance at LIV was the place to be as Carnage and Vine stars King Bach and Amanda Cerny came out to catch the dope sounds of NGHTMRE.

King Bach, David Grutman, Amanda Cerny, and David Einhorn at Komodo. World Red Eye

January 6

Amanda Cerny and King Bach at Komodo Fridays: Komodo was a packed house to kick off the weekend with seemingly endless good eats and drinks. Social media sensations King Bach and Amanda Cerny were also in the house to check out the Miami hot spot.

Nervo World Red Eye

Nervo at Story: It was double trouble behind the decks at Story Friday night as the EDM sisters of Nervo slayed the decks.

World Red Eye

Ora Fridays: Ora was a sight to see Friday night as the club was packed wall-to-wall with a sexy crowd and bottle parades.

World Red Eye

January 7

E11even Saturdays: It was another show-stopping Saturday night at E11even as the dancers' insane moves wowed partygoerss.

Teyana Taylor and Purple World Red Eye

January 8

Teyana Taylor and Tyson Beckford at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday never fails to lure a slew of revelers and famous faces, and this past weekend was no exception as Teyana Taylor and Tyson Beckford joined in on the shenanigans.

World Red Eye

January 12

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Spring 2017 Trend Report With Fashion Director Ken Downing: Stephen Brunelle, VP/general manager of Neiman Marcus Coral Gables, welcomed Ken Downing, senior vice president/fashion director of Neiman Marcus, for an intimate fashion chat and sneak peek at the spring 2017 collections. As the international ambassador for the brand, Downing travels the globe to track trends for Neiman Marcus, front row, backstage, and in the streets. Downing presented the spring 2017 collections at the Coral Gables store. More than 50 of Miami’s fashion set gathered to hear about the trends for spring.

Olivia Culpo World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates January 24 Anniversary Issue With Cover Star Olivia Culpo at Ricky’s: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its January 24 anniversary issue with cover star Olivia Culpo at Ricky’s South Beach. SoBe’s new entertainment playground played host to publisher Courtland Lantaff, editor-in- chief Jared Shapiro, Mayor Philip Levine, Menin Hospitality’s Keith Menin, mega-attorney Brian Elias, and many other VIPs. Culpo — a model, actress, social media sensation, and fashion and beauty influencer — joins a long list of icons who have graced the magazine’s anniversary covers, including Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Eva Longoria, Niki Taylor, Ashley Benson, and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

