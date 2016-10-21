Eyes on Miami: Narciso Rodriguez, Chance the Rapper Spotted in Miami

Chance The Rapper World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, October 11

Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour Official Afterparty at Basement Miami: Following his sold-out show earlier in the evening, Chance the Rapper celebrated his Magnificent Coloring World Tour with an official afterparty at Basement Miami. Chance even hopped on the mike and gave partygoers a special surprise performance.

John Temerian, DJ Irie, and Mase World Red Eye

Wednesday, October 12

STK Miami Grand Opening: STK Miami celebrated the grand opening of its downtown location in the ME Miami hotel last night. Miami’s favorite steakhouse welcomed a large crowd of loyal friends, family, and locals to a roomful of oversize gold balloons and classic Miami neon uplighting. DJ RBK kicked off the party before introducing Miami’s renowned DJ Irie, who spun for nearly three hours in the DJ booth. American hip-hop recording artist Mase also jumped on the mike, hyping up the party and enjoying himself with friends. The modern steakhouse had nothing but good vibes and a great atmosphere all night.

World Red Eye

Thursday, October 13

GEE Beauty Store Opening Celebration: The GEE Beauty girls extended an invitation to guests to help celebrate their store opening in Sunset Harbour. The space was filled with beautiful decor and equally beautiful faces. Guests enjoyed music by Coco Hara and sipped complimentary champagne by Perrier-Jouët and award-winning Soto Sake, as well as light bites provided by Paradigm Kitchen.

Kent Jones World Red Eye

Saturday, October 15

Lil Dicky and Kent Jones at Story: Saturday night was wild at Story as Lil Dicky and Kent Jones hopped onstage and busted out a crazy performance that had everyone begging for more.

Sean “Diddy” Combs World Red Eye

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nas, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani at Rockwell Saturdays: It’s always an epic night when Diddy is in the building, and Saturday was no exception. He was joined by Nas, Lil Dicky, and Kehlani for a wild night out at Rockwell.

Jenny Pinilla and Julieth Dominguez World Red Eye

Craft Social Club Saturdays: Saturday night offered “Cocktails & Dreams” and everything in between for revelers who threw back some drinks and let loose at Craft Social Club.

Narciso Rodriguez World Red Eye

"Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" Private Reception at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU: Miami’s leading arts patrons, collectors, and fashionistas flocked to the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU for the private reception of "Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism." The first-ever museum solo exhibition by Cuban-American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez features more than 35 couture designs, presented alongside works of art from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection and from other private collections. In the museum’s Grand Galleries, visitors can experience the fashions alongside works by major artists, including Carmen Herrera, Donald Judd, Jennifer Steinkamp, Lygia Clark, Mira Schendel, Antonio Llorens, and Elena Asins. This is the first time a major museum has presented an exhibition by a living fashion designer during Miami’s Art Basel week, creating a new type of gallery experience where viewers are among the first to experience major artworks exhibited alongside these history-making fashions.

Stevie J, Lil Wayne, Steph Lecor, 2 Chainz, Young Jeezy, and Purple World Red Eye

Sunday, October 16

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Young Jeezy, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Jadakiss, and Matt Kemp at LIV on Sunday: Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Lil Dicky, Ace Hood, Zoey Dollaz, Jadakiss, Steph Lecor, and Matt Kemp were all at LIV on Sunday. Where were you?

World Red Eye

Secret Sin Sundays at Wall: Party people closed out the weekend with booze, babes, and a few secret sins at Wall.

Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

Monday, October 17

O.T. Genasis and Busta Rhymes at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell was lit Monday night as partiers, including Busta Rhymes, came out to let loose and vibe out to an epic performance by O.T. Genasis.

