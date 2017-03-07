Eyes on Miami: Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, and Ingrosso Party in Miami

Zoey Dollaz and Future World Red Eye

February 23

Future and Zoey Dollaz at STORY: The key to the fun Thursday night was having Future and Zoey Dollaz at STORY. They stirred up some chaos that made for one epic night.

Michael Kors Presents Spring 2017 Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour: Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour and Vice President and General Manager Dianna Corpus welcomed fashion designer Michael Kors early Thursday morning. Associates and special guests enjoyed an exclusive fashion preview of the Spring 2017 Collection.

Thursday Soiree at Marion and El Tucan: Champagne and food from El Tucán and Marion got the crowd in the moving mood as guests enjoyed the night with live music and their closest friends.

February 24

Dinner Hosted by Martha Stewart, Hugo Carmona, Antonio Bachour and Craig Wallen at Le Zoo: Hugo Carmona, deputy chef to internationally renowned truffle expert Benjamin Bruno (AKA The Truffle King), together with Martha Stewart, Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur and best-selling author, and Le Zoo Executive Chef Craig Wallen hosted an inspired evening reminiscent of a decadent evening in St. Tropez in celebration of the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Capping off the evening was dessert from pastry king and 2016 James Beard Award semifinalist Antonio Bachour, of Miami’s Bachour Bakery+Bistro.

Dinner Hosted by Massimo Bottura with Special Guest Giada De Laurentis at Faena: In June 2016, after two years at the number two spot, Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana was named the top restaurant in the world on the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Bottura brought his talents to the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival for one very special evening at the illustrious Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Joined by special guest Giada De Laurentiis, the evening allowed guests to experience his passion and taste his brilliance.

Heineken Light Burger Bash Hosted by Rachael Ray: The Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s beloved Burger Bash got a fresh new look this year, joining forces with Heineken Light. After celebrating its 10th birthday last year, the queen of burgers was back to keep the juicy creations coming at the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid and Sons hosted by Rachael Ray. Whose burger reigned supreme? Guests voted for JR’s Gourmet Burgers to receive the Heineken Light People’s Choice Award.

February 25

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village, Day One: The Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village with Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents and KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations at the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival tantalized everyone's tastebuds with offerings from more than 50 restaurants and an array of wines and libations from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Guests entered a new and improved world devoted exclusively to sampled bold cuisine, stylish wines, carefully creative spirits and watched their favorite Food Network and Cooking Channel chefs, authors and culinary personalities who diced it out on the KitchenAid Culinary Demo Stages.

Nelly, Bow Wow, and Sean “Diddy” Combs at Rockwell Saturdays: Nelly, Bow Wow and Sean “Diddy” Combs brought the turn up to Rockwell on Saturday.

Snoop Dogg at ORA Saturdays: The one and only Snoop Dogg was welcomed back into ORA Saturday night for another memorable performance of epic proportions.

Bacardí On The Beach with Beats by Rev Run and DJ Ruckus: Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival goers had an unforgettable night of beats, bites and cocktails at the Bacardi Beach Party. Rev Run and DJ Ruckus laid down some serious beats that got party goers on their feet under the signature white tents on the sand. Attendees also grabbed delicious late-night bites prepared by some of Miami’s hottest chefs.

Badia Spices’ Fun and Fit as a Family at Jungle Island: Rev Run and fellow Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival goers joined their favorite chefs and culinary personalities for a fun-filled day of food, fitness and learning at Badia Spices’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring the Goya Foods Kidz Kitchen at Jungle Island. This family-friendly event at the festival allowed parents and kids to learn the basics of a healthy lifestyle with Food Network personalities and renowned chefs. Kids attending also had the chance to explore the food garden and play sports on the beach while visiting with the animals of Jungle Island.

Ingrosso at LIV: Miami had no idea what type of night they were getting into when LIV launched a themed night. Ingrosso took them all by storm and conquered the decks, leaving Miami confetti-ed out and partied out.

Snoop Dogg Serves up Signature Tanqueray Gin and Juice Cocktails at 2017 SOBEWFF: Tanqueray Brand Ambassador Snoop Dogg put his mixology and cooking skills to the test when he took the stage at the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival with Chef Guy Fieri for a demo that made festival history. To kick things off, Snoop mixed up his signature Tanqueray No. Ten ‘Laid Back’ cocktail recipe for the crowd, which had everyone standing on seats and cheering. Snoop and Chef Fieri then took to the stove to make Snoop’s favorite gin and juice food pairings – Fried Chicken Wings, Herbed Corn Bread and Three-Cheese Mac n’ Cheese. While they prepared the food, Snoop free-styled "Gin and Juice" and "Drop It Like It’s Hot." Following the demo, Snoop made a special DJ appearance for a Gin and Juice themed set to close out Saturday at the festival, marking the end to an epic day.

February 26

The David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: The Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival partnered with David Grutman to bring festival goers The David Grutman Experience at Sunday’s Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village. Recognized worldwide for his hotspots LIV, Story, and Komodo, Grutman brought his signature over-the-top curated experiences to the festival for the first time. The courtyard between the signature Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents was transformed into a scene developed and ideated by Grutman himself, including food from his favorite South Florida neighborhoods and high energy beats, with sounds by Ingrosso and a guest appearance from Cedric Gervais, powered by N1CE Cocktails. Guests also kept cool with endless Belvedere Vodka throughout the day.

Bloody Mary Brunch Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka made their way back to this year's Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival to headline the Taste Fort Lauderdale Series brunch overlooking the beaches outside The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale. Burtka is not only a Broadway star, but a trained chef, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, who has worked with chefs like Mario Batali, Cat Cora, and Thomas Keller. Harris, the Emmy Award-winning television star who has also appeared on the coveted Time 100 list and one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year, is also a theatre personality and director. The newly renovated hotel was the perfect spot to get down with brunch and a Bloody Mary. Broward’s best restaurants served freshly elevated brunch fare that set guests’ tastebuds in motion. Whether you were out late the night before or hadn’t yet gone to bed, this was the perfect way to savor Sunday by the beach.

Lucky Chopsticks, an Asian Night Market Hosted by Andrew Zimmern: The Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival closed out its sweet 16 by dancing the night away and noshing on innovative Asian fare. For the second time, they tapped Andrew Zimmern, James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, food writer and teacher, to host the occasion. Guests danced the night away to beats from live entertainment presented by Menin Hospitality, including Miami-based acoustic pop-rock artist Carly Jo Jackson, and enjoyed interactive games brought to you by Ricky’s.

