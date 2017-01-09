Eyes on Miami: Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Nick Jonas Rang in the New Year

Travis Scott World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 29

Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and French Montana at Story: Story was packed to the walls Thursday night as Travis Scott hopped onto the stage and gave an insane performance for partygoers including Sean “Diddy” Combs and French Montana.

Purple, Nick Jonas, and King Bach World Red Eye

December 30

Lil Wayne with Nick Jonas and King Bach at LIV: Nick Jonas and Vine star King Bach joined revelers at LIV in catching Lil Wayne tear up the mike, making for the perfect kickoff to New Year’s Eve weekend.

Josh Wagner and Questlove World Red Eye

Questlove at Peachfuzz at Basement Miami: Basement Miami was all about the throwback vibes in celebration of the monthly Peachfuzz party, bringing out partygoers including Questlove.

Tory Lanez World Red Eye

Tory Lanez at Rockwell: Rockwell kicked off New Year’s Eve weekend with an epic performance by Tory Lanez.

Nicola Siervo, Nick Cannon, and Navin Chatani World Red Eye

Nick Cannon at WALL: Nick Cannon tore up WALL with an epic set that had party goers getting low until the early morning hours.

2 Chainz World Red Eye

December 31

2 Chainz Hosts New Year’s Eve 2017 with Tyson Beckford and EJ Johnson at Rockwell: The people of Miami Beach were blessed with an unforgettable performance by 2 Chainz and appearances by Tyson Beckford and EJ Johnson, who also enjoyed the wild fun while celebrating the new year at Rockwell.

DJ Ruckus and Rev Run World Red Eye

Hyde Beach Hosts A Night in Cuba New Year’s Eve 2017 with Rev Run & DJ Ruckus: Ruckus and Rev Run pumped up the Hyde Beach crowd with the fusion of their unique musical styles as well as their dynamic personalities, giving partygoers a New Year’s Eve they’ll never forget.

David Osokow and Jamie Foxx World Red Eye

Jamie Foxx celebrates New Year’s Eve 2017 at Do Not Sit at the Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach: Jamie Foxx rang in the new year alongside partygoers at the 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Justin Bieber World Red Eye

Justin Bieber hosts Fontainebleau New Year’s Eve 2017 with Skrillex and Marshmello: It was a New Year’s Eve celebration for the books as Justin Bieber took over the Fontainebleau poolside for an epic performance to ring in 2017. Things heated up when Bieber was joined by Skrillex and Marshmello onstage for an insane collaboration. Famous faces including Jeremy Piven, Heather Graham, Lala Anthony, and Jonathan Cheban were among the crowd of Beliebers.

Marshmello World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2017 with Marshmello at Story: The loyal Mello Gang came out in full force to Story to party hard with EDM extraordinaire Marshmello, celebrating the first few hours of the new year.

Skrillex and Jonathan Cheban World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2017 with Skrillex and Jonathan Cheban at LIV: Jonathan Cheban and Tay James joined revelers to witness Skrillex close out 2016 with a high-energy set that had the LIV crowd dancing all night.

Snoop Dogg World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2017 with Snoop Dogg at Ora: Partygoers rang in 2017 with an epic performance by the legendary Snoop Dogg at Ora.

Nicki Minaj World Red Eye

Nicki Minaj hosts New Year’s Eve 2017 at E11even: Leave it to E11even to ring in 2017 with an insane performance from Nicki Minaj.

Nervo World Red Eye

Denial Events presents Mental Asylum New Year’s Eve 2017 at Whisper Cocktail Lounge at W Miami: Whisper Cocktail Lounge at W Miami in Brickell set the stage for international superacts Nervo, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, Helena Legend, and others, creating more than ten hours of high-energy, jam-packed entertainment. From high-voltage performances by Tesla Coils to jaw-dropping jetpack stunt performers, Denial Events and the Shop Ibiza created unrivaled guest experiences inspired by the desires of their prestigious clientele.

The Roots World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2017 with the Roots at the Arsht Center: Legendary Grammy Award-winning hip-hop crew the Roots rang in 2017 with a performance at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Following the show, guests enjoyed an exclusive VIP afterparty featuring music by Questlove and a special guest DJ, open bar, and light bites.

CT and Susanne Bartsch World Red Eye

Susanne Bartsch hosts New Year’s Eve 2017 house party at Nina’s House at the Confidante: Legendary New York nightlife maven Susanne Bartsch hosted an epic house party at Nina’s House at the Confidante to ring in 2017.

Carnage World Red Eye

January 1

Belvedere Vodka and Moët & Chandon Celebrate DJ Carnage’s birthday with Meek Mill and Young Jeezy at Story: DJ Carnage celebrated the first of the year with a blowout birthday bash at Story alongside friends Young Jeezy and Meek Mill.

2 Chainz and Justin Bieber World Red Eye

Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Odell Beckham Jr., and Fabolous at LIV on Sunday: The first LIV on Sunday of the year proved to be an epic start to 2017 as Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Odell Beckham Jr., Fabolous, Naughty by Nature, Johnny Manziel, and Tyson Beckford came to party.

Elisa and EJ Johnson World Red Eye

January 2

EJ Johnson at Magnum Mondays at STK Miami Beach: The first Monday of the year called for a night out at STK Miami Beach’s Magnum Mondays party, luring in partygoers including Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star EJ Johnson.

Fabolous World Red Eye

Fabolous, Young Jeezy, and DJ Carnage at Rockwell Mondays: There was no shortage of fun at this week's Rockwell Mondays as Fabolous took over the mike and performed for partygoers including Young Jeezy and DJ Carnage.

