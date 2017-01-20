Eyes on Miami: Elle Macpherson, O.T. Genasis, Gabrielle Anwar Party in Miami

Miriam, Stephanie, and Celene Gee; Elle Macpherson; Cathy Defrancesco; and Natalie Gee World Red Eye

January 10

Gee Beauty Wellness Celebration With Elle Macpherson: In the spirit of the new year, Gee Beauty presented an exciting and inspirational wellness event featuring hometown icon Elle Macpherson as she shared her thoughts on wellness, health, nutrition, vitality, and balance in a modern lifestyle. Aside from sharing her best beauty secrets to staying so gorgeous in a live Q&A led by beauty experts Natalie and Celene Gee, Elle discussed her favorite WelleCo products and how she incorporates them into her smoothies and health snacks.

DJ Irie World Red Eye

January 12

Mynt Thursdays: It was a night to remember at Mynt as Miami partygoers danced their hearts out till the early morning.

Jenny Lopez, Barbara Becker, and Melody Le World Red Eye

Louis Vuitton Launches Its First #MakeAPromise Day: One year after the launch of its global partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Louis Vuitton premiered its first #makeapromise day to raise funds for children in urgent need through its global network of stores. Nearly 250 million children live in countries affected by conflict, and millions of others face risks from natural hazards and fast-spreading epidemics. Louis Vuitton renewed its promise to bring hope for a better life to those children through the launch of #MakeAPromise Day. During this day, in 460 Louis Vuitton stores worldwide in more than 60 countries, 12,000 Louis Vuitton client advisers acted as special advocates of the “Louis Vuitton for UNICEF” partnership and promoted the sales of the Silver Lockit: a product specially designed to raise funds for UNICEF. Guests were encouraged to share their promise online using the hashtag #makeapromise.

Christopher de Vos and Peter Pilotto World Red Eye

Q&A Peter Pilotto Presents Spring & Resort 2017 Collections at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour: Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour hosted Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos from the House of Peter Pilotto for an in-store appearance. The designers presented their spring and resort 2017 collections. Guests enjoyed Pilotto and de Vos' insightful perspective on their inspiration, and wined and dined while models showcased the South American-influenced designs, including vibrant prints and embroidery.

World Red Eye

January 13

Ora Fridays: Miami partygoers got wild at Ora with bottles flowing and a packed dance floor.

Jenny Lopez World Red Eye

Fashion for Breakfast at Cecconi’s – Theory: Cecconi’s was packed with trendsetters and fashionistas for another installment of the series Fashion for Breakfast. Theory cofounder Andrew Rosen joined moderator Iman Hassan for an intimate conversation about the latest trends and the brand's development.

Nina Medina and Kayla Holts World Red Eye

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at Story: It’s always double the fun behind the decks when Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano are playing an epic set at Story, and Friday night was no exception.

Anna Palmerola World Red Eye

W South Beach & Chateau D’Esclans Live Music Sessions: For the third installment of #WSOBESOUNDS with Chateau D’Esclans, Miami locals and hotel guests made their way to W South Beach to hear the sounds of local Cuban artist Anna Palmerola while enjoying a complimentary glass of Rock Angel rosé.

Ines Rivero and Gabrielle Anwar World Red Eye

What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Grand Opening: Luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) celebrated the opening of its newest location in South Beach’s Sunset Harbour. The store boasts nearly 1,300 square feet to present its curated collection. Shoppers now have exclusive access to a one-of-a-kind selection of handbags, apparel, and accessories. Notably, the store also houses an extensive collection of Missoni, a rare Chanel surfboard, and collectible vintage Rolex watches. The location stocks an impressive inventory from Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and other fashion houses.

World Red Eye

January 14

E11even Saturdays: On a scale from one to ten, Saturday night was an E11even as revelers filled the late-night hot spot for endless shenanigans.

O.T. Genasis World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis at Rockwell Saturdays: It was an epic edition of Rockwell Saturdays as O.T. Genasis took over the mike and performed for partiers.

Brooklynne Young and Savannah Young World Red Eye

R3hab at LIV: R3hab’s beats were bumping when he took over LIV on Saturday.

Yo Gotti World Red Eye

January 15

Yo Gotti’s White Friday Album-Release Party With O.T. Genasis & Adeiny Hechavarria at LIV on Sunday: Yo Gotti celebrated the release of his album White Friday with a blowout bash alongside O.T. Genasis and Miami Marlins player Adeiny Hechavarria at LIV on Sunday.

Tracy and Alonzo Mourning World Red Eye

Third-Annual Zo’s Comedy Groove at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: NBA legend Alonzo Mourning and his wife Tracy hosted the third-annual Zo’s Comedy Groove, featuring Gary Owen and special guest comedians Meshelle and London Brown. The evening was packed with laughter, music, and fun, presented by Pepsi featuring 1893, Diageo, and the JW Marriott Marquis. Supporters were treated to an all-star VIP reception and entertainment by saxophonist Mike Phillips, and danced to the sounds of DJ Irie before bursting into laughter at the standup acts. Zo’s Comedy Groove was the third event of the four-day Zo’s Winter Groove festivities.

Cat Cini and Brianna Addolorato World Red Eye

January 17

O.T. Genasis at Favela Beach at Wall: Favela Beach at Wall was on another level this week when O.T. Genasis surprised partygoers with an epic performance.

